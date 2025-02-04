The NSDC meeting decided on sanctions: Zelensky announced several tough packages

A meeting of the National Security and Defense Council was held today, where a decision was made on sanctions, there will be tough packages. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"The decision on sanctions was also made at the NSDC. The lists are coming soon. There will be several tough packages," Zelensky said.

