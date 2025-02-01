Violation of sanctions should be treated as complicity in the war: Zelensky on supplying Russia with components for missiles and drones

Without critical components, there will be no way for Russia to destroy the lives of other nations. It is critically important that sanctions are really strong, and their violation should be treated as complicity in the war. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the night's massive Russian attack, UNN reports.

Zelensky noted that work is still underway in Poltava after the strike last night. As of now, 17 people are known to have been injured. Everyone has been provided with assistance. Twenty-two people have been rescued. More people are being searched for under the rubble. As of this time, unfortunately, 8 people are on the list of dead. He expressed his condolences to the families and friends.

"In total, on the night of this day alone, the Russians used 165 missiles and drones of various types. In addition to Poltava region, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions were under attack," Zelensky said.

The President added that Odesa is recovering from yesterday's strikes on the city center. Museums, the Philharmonic, many historical buildings, and a famous Odesa hotel were damaged. Not only Ukrainians, but even Norwegian diplomats working in Ukraine were under attack in Odesa.

We must always be absolutely honest about this Russian terror: they could not have managed to inflict such damage on their own, so intensely and literally every night. Every Russian "Shahed" and every Russian missile is a component made in other countries. One hundred and sixty-five strike units in one nightly Russian strike-all these "Iskanders," "Kalibr" and other means of killing-are hundreds or even thousands of components from other countries. European countries, China, and even America. Without such critical components, there will be no way for Russia to destroy the lives of other nations. Therefore, it is crucial that sanctions are really strong and cannot be circumvented under any circumstances. There should be no way to supply Russia with critical components for defense production. Violation of sanctions should be treated as complicity in the war, and those who help destroy lives should be held accountable - Zelensky said.

In addition, the Head of State thanked Ukrainian rescuers, doctors, all medical workers, volunteers - everyone who helps. Kharkiv region, Sumy and all the communities of the region, Chernihiv, Poltava and the region, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Donetsk, the communities of our south: Zaporizhzhia region, Mykolaiv region, Kherson region, our Odesa region, and everywhere where there is a threat of missiles and "shahed" every night and every day, everywhere where lives need to be saved.

"I thank everyone who is always on duty and always helps. And, of course, our mobile fire groups, all air defense units, and our combat aircraft involved in the defense of the sky. Thank you!" - the President summarized.