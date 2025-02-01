Violation of sanctions should be treated as complicity in the war: Zelensky on supplying Russia with components for missiles and drones

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Violation of sanctions should be treated as complicity in the war: Zelensky on supplying Russia with components for missiles and drones

Violation of sanctions should be treated as complicity in the war: Zelensky on supplying Russia with components for missiles and drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia launches a massive attack, firing 165 missiles and drones at various regions of Ukraine. In Poltava, 8 people were killed, 17 injured, and the historic center of Odesa was damaged.

Without critical components, there will be no way for Russia to destroy the lives of other nations. It is critically important that sanctions are really strong, and their violation should be treated as complicity in the war. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the night's massive Russian attack, UNN reports.

Details

Zelensky noted that work is still underway in Poltava after the strike last night. As of now, 17 people are known to have been injured. Everyone has been provided with assistance. Twenty-two people have been rescued. More people are being searched for under the rubble. As of this time, unfortunately, 8 people are on the list of dead. He expressed his condolences to the families and friends.

Consequences of a missile strike on Poltava: residential buildings and a kindergarten were left without heat01.02.25, 19:31 • 36720 views

"In total, on the night of this day alone, the Russians used 165 missiles and drones of various types. In addition to Poltava region, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions were under attack," Zelensky said.

The President added that Odesa is recovering from yesterday's strikes on the city center. Museums, the Philharmonic, many historical buildings, and a famous Odesa hotel were damaged. Not only Ukrainians, but even Norwegian diplomats working in Ukraine were under attack in Odesa.

Russian attack on Odesa's historic center: UNESCO condemns the attack and plans to send a mission to Ukraine01.02.25, 16:58 • 38775 views

We must always be absolutely honest about this Russian terror: they could not have managed to inflict such damage on their own, so intensely and literally every night. Every Russian "Shahed" and every Russian missile is a component made in other countries. One hundred and sixty-five strike units in one nightly Russian strike-all these "Iskanders," "Kalibr" and other means of killing-are hundreds or even thousands of components from other countries. European countries, China, and even America. Without such critical components, there will be no way for Russia to destroy the lives of other nations. Therefore, it is crucial that sanctions are really strong and cannot be circumvented under any circumstances. There should be no way to supply Russia with critical components for defense production. Violation of sanctions should be treated as complicity in the war, and those who help destroy lives should be held accountable

- Zelensky said.

In addition, the Head of State thanked Ukrainian rescuers, doctors, all medical workers, volunteers - everyone who helps. Kharkiv region, Sumy and all the communities of the region, Chernihiv, Poltava and the region, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Donetsk, the communities of our south: Zaporizhzhia region, Mykolaiv region, Kherson region, our Odesa region, and everywhere where there is a threat of missiles and "shahed" every night and every day, everywhere where lives need to be saved.

"I thank everyone who is always on duty and always helps. And, of course, our mobile fire groups, all air defense units, and our combat aircraft involved in the defense of the sky. Thank you!" - the President summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
unescoUNESCO
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

