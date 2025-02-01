Consequences of a missile strike on Poltava: residential buildings and a kindergarten were left without heat

In Poltava, six residential buildings and a kindergarten were left without heat supply due to an enemy strike, UNN reports, citing the Poltava RMA.

"Six residential buildings and a kindergarten were left without heat supply as a result of a missile strike on Poltava. The reason was a break in the network in the destroyed entrance of a high-rise building," the statement said.

Utilities are available on site.

As reported by UNN , the number of people killed in Poltava increased to 8 people, including 1 child. 17 injured, including 4 children. 22 people were rescued.

More than 480 rescuers, security forces and utility workers are working at the scene. Almost 100 vehicles are in operation. Rescuers from Cherkasy and Sumy regions are involved.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police helped 177 people, including 10 children.