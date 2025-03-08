There will be four representatives from Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. Zelensky announced the names
President Zelensky announced that Ukraine will be represented by four delegates at the negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there will be four representatives from Ukraine in the negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia, reports UNN.
Next week I will start with a visit to Saudi Arabia, and after my meeting on Monday with the Crown Prince, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the American team. The Ukrainian team will consist of Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sybiga, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa
According to the President, Ukraine will have a clear focus on constructive dialogue, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps".
Ukraine has been striving for peace from the very first second of this war. There are absolutely realistic proposals on the table. The main thing is to move quickly and effectively
Next Tuesday, March 11, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Vitkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will head to Saudi Arabia for negotiations with Ukraine.