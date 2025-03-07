Sybiga discussed the upcoming meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA with Rubio
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga discussed bilateral cooperation with U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio. The parties also discussed the upcoming meeting of the delegations in Saudi Arabia.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held telephone talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In particular, they discussed the upcoming meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia.
A constructive conversation took place with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We discussed the upcoming meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia
The minister insists that Ukraine wants the war to end, and U.S. leadership is crucial for achieving lasting peace.
Sybiha and Rubio also discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation.
Sybiha believes that increasing EU pressure on Russia can put Ukraine in a stronger position and bring closer a just peace. He is confident that Ukraine, with guaranteed security, will become a key force for lasting peace and development for Europe.
