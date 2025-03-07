Trump stated that he believes Putin despite the bombing of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump confirmed that he believes Putin's words about wanting to end the war, despite the ongoing attacks on Ukraine. He also noted that Ukraine has no trump cards, unlike Russia.
US President Donald Trump stated that he believes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war, and once again stated that Ukraine has no trump cards, reports UNN.
Details
In response to the question of whether Trump believes Putin when he says he wants peace while at the same time bombing Ukraine, he answered, "yes."
"You know, I believe him, I think we are doing very well with Russia, but right now they are bombing Ukraine, and honestly, it is harder for me to deal with Ukraine, and they have no trump cards, as you know, we are meeting in Saudi Arabia next week, and we are talking about whether I think that in terms of achieving a final settlement, it might be easier to deal with Russia, which is strange because they have all the trump cards," Trump said.
Recall
US President Donald Trump is angry about the behavior of the Russian Federation and its strikes on Ukraine, as he insists on a ceasefire.
Trump in his social media called for Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and threatened with widespread sanctions against Russia "until a ceasefire and a final peace agreement is reached."