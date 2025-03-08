Tragic incident in Odesa region: 16-year-old boy died while taking a photo with a gun
The 16-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound while taking a photo with a gun in a quarry in the Odesa region. The police are investigating the case as a manslaughter due to negligence and are conducting weapon examinations.
In a village in Odesa region, a 16-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound; a number of expert examinations have been appointed as part of the investigation, reports UNN citing the police of Odesa region.
Details
The report of the boy's death came from a resident of one of the villages in the Podilsk community today, March 8, at night.
The investigative-operational group of the police territorial unit found the body of the young man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The police preliminarily established that in the evening, two local 16-year-old boys went to a quarry to shoot with a shotgun. There, while taking photographs, the young man posing with the shotgun accidentally pulled the trigger, and a shot was fired. As a result, his friend received a gunshot wound and died.
Investigators sent the boy's body for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.
Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under the signs of part 1 of Article 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which qualifies the killing as negligence.
As part of the investigation, a number of expert examinations have been appointed, including for the examination of the seized weapon, the origin of which is being clarified.
Investigative actions are ongoing under the procedural guidance of the Podilsk District Prosecutor's Office. The full circumstances of the incident are being established.