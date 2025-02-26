Teenagers who beat up a peer in Obolon will be compulsorily educated

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has filed a petition with the court to apply compulsory educational measures to three boys aged 13 and 14. They beat a 14-year-old in Obolon district.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that at a playground in the Obolon district of the capital, the teenager was struck in turn by three of his friends with whom he had a conflict the day before.

Juvenile prosecutors and investigators, taking into account child-friendly justice and respect for children's rights, interrogated the participants in the clash and the victim with the participation of a psychologist.

The adolescents have not yet reached the age of criminal liability for the crime - Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code (intentional hitting, beating or committing other violent acts that caused physical pain and did not cause bodily harm).

The prosecutor's office filed three petitions with the Obolonsky District Court. Administrative measures were taken against the teenagers' parents.

Context

On February 6, Telegram channels in the capital distributed a video in which teenagers wearing balaclavas beat a boy with sticks and a chain. This video was recorded by one of the participants in the incident. It was reported that minors pretending to be a 17-year-old girl met “victims” online, lured them to a meeting, and attacked them together. Criminal proceedings were opened over the beating.