EU approved a statement following the summit on Ukraine without Hungary: it outlined 5 principles regarding peace negotiations.

The European Council has published a statement following the EU summit on Ukraine, which took place in Brussels on March 6 with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, outlining 5 principles, "in light of the new impetus for negotiations that should lead to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace," reports UNN.

The European Council discussed the latest developments regarding Ukraine. The text laid out in this document was firmly supported by 26 heads of state and government. - states the Euro Council's statement.

What is in the EU summit statement on Ukraine

1. The European Council held an exchange of views with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

2. The European Union has from the very beginning stood by Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defence against Russia’s full-scale war of aggression, and it will continue to stand by Ukraine and its people. The European Council reaffirms its continued and unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

3. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has wider implications for European and international security. From the onset of the war, the European Union and its Member States have, with their partners and allies, underlined the need to put an end to it through a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. The European Council welcomes all efforts towards achieving such a peace.

4. In view of the new momentum for negotiations that should lead to such a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, the European Council underlines the importance of the following principles:

a) there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine;

b) there can be no negotiations that affect European security without Europe’s involvement. Ukraine’s, Europe’s, transatlantic and global security are intertwined;

c) any truce or ceasefire can only take place as part of the process leading to a comprehensive peace agreement;

d) any such agreement needs to be accompanied by robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine that contribute to deterring future Russian aggression;

e) peace must respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

5. Achieving ‘peace through strength’ requires Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position, with Ukraine’s own robust military and defence capabilities as an essential component. This applies before, during and after negotiations to end the war. To that end, the European Union remains committed, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, to providing enhanced political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people, and to stepping up pressure on Russia, including through further sanctions and by strengthening the enforcement of existing measures, in order to weaken its ability to continue waging its war of aggression.

6. The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support. In 2025, it will provide Ukraine with EUR 30.6 billion, with disbursements from the Ukraine Facility expected to reach EUR 12.5 billion, and EUR 18.1 billion under the G7 ERA initiative repaid by the windfall profits stemming from immobilised Russian assets. The European Council calls on the Commission to swiftly take all necessary measures to frontload financing under the above instruments. It also urges the Commission and Member States to use all options under the Ukraine Facility to increase financial support to Ukraine.

7. The European Council reviewed work done on the delivery of military support to Ukraine. In addition to the funds already committed for Ukraine for this year, it welcomes the readiness of Member States to urgently step up efforts to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs, in particular the delivery of air defence systems, ammunition and missiles, the provision of necessary training and equipment for Ukrainian brigades, and other needs that Ukraine may have. It highlights in that regard the important role of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). The European Council calls on the Council to advance work swiftly on initiatives, notably that of the High Representative, to coordinate increased EU military support to Ukraine, including the military needs component of the G7 ERA initiative.

8. A Ukraine capable of defending itself effectively is an integral part of any future security guarantees. In this context, the European Union and Member States are committed to contributing to training and equipping the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to intensifying work to further support and develop Ukraine’s defence industry and deepen its cooperation with the European defence industry.

9. In the light of negotiations for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, the European Union and Member States are ready to further contribute to security guarantees based on their respective competences and capabilities, in line with international law, including by exploring the possible use of common security and defence policy (CSDP) instruments. Security guarantees should be undertaken together with Ukraine, as well as with like-minded and NATO partners.

10. The European Council recalls that all military support as well as security guarantees for Ukraine will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States.

11. The European Council underlines the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny, based on the UN Charter and international law. The European Union will intensify support for Ukraine’s reform efforts on its path towards EU membership.

12. The European Council calls on the Commission, Slovakia and Ukraine to intensify efforts towards finding workable solutions to the gas transit issue, while taking into consideration the concerns raised by Slovakia.

13. The European Council will revert to this issue at its next meeting.

What is Hungary's and Slovakia's position

According to Euractiv, the statement supporting Ukraine was backed by only 26 countries, "while Orban - an ally of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin - remained in staunch opposition, as most leaders had predicted."

This is not the first instance in recent history where EU leaders have adopted a separate statement without Hungary's support. But what they did on Thursday "demonstrates a clear intent that the 'coalition of the willing' will find ways to send more financial and military assistance to Ukraine, while the United States is stepping back," notes Euractiv.

Hungary reportedly could not agree with the statement.

Slovakia, as the publication writes, led by pro-Russian Robert Fico, "was persuaded to support the text on Ukraine thanks to the last-minute inclusion of wording about seeking 'workable solutions' for its current gas supply dispute with Kyiv - although the concession was significantly weakened in the final hours of the summit."