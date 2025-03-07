EU approved a statement following the summit on Ukraine without Hungary: it outlined 5 principles regarding peace negotiations.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

EU approved a statement following the summit on Ukraine without Hungary: it outlined 5 principles regarding peace negotiations.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118711 views

The European Council approved a statement with 5 principles regarding peace negotiations for Ukraine, which was supported by 26 EU countries. Hungary refused to support the document, while Slovakia agreed after amendments were made.

EU approved a statement following the summit on Ukraine without Hungary: it outlined 5 principles regarding peace negotiations.

The European Council has published a statement following the EU summit on Ukraine, which took place in Brussels on March 6 with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, outlining 5 principles, "in light of the new impetus for negotiations that should lead to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace," reports UNN.

The European Council discussed the latest developments regarding Ukraine. The text laid out in this document was firmly supported by 26 heads of state and government.

- states the Euro Council's statement.

What is in the EU summit statement on Ukraine

1. The European Council held an exchange of views with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

2. The European Union has from the very beginning stood by Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defence against Russia’s full-scale war of aggression, and it will continue to stand by Ukraine and its people. The European Council reaffirms its continued and unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

3. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has wider implications for European and international security. From the onset of the war, the European Union and its Member States have, with their partners and allies, underlined the need to put an end to it through a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. The European Council welcomes all efforts towards achieving such a peace.

4. In view of the new momentum for negotiations that should lead to such a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, the European Council underlines the importance of the following principles:

a) there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine;

b) there can be no negotiations that affect European security without Europe’s involvement. Ukraine’s, Europe’s, transatlantic and global security are intertwined;

c) any truce or ceasefire can only take place as part of the process leading to a comprehensive peace agreement;

d) any such agreement needs to be accompanied by robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine that contribute to deterring future Russian aggression;

e) peace must respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

5. Achieving ‘peace through strength’ requires Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position, with Ukraine’s own robust military and defence capabilities as an essential component. This applies before, during and after negotiations to end the war. To that end, the European Union remains committed, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, to providing enhanced political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people, and to stepping up pressure on Russia, including through further sanctions and by strengthening the enforcement of existing measures, in order to weaken its ability to continue waging its war of aggression.

6. The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support. In 2025, it will provide Ukraine with EUR 30.6 billion, with disbursements from the Ukraine Facility expected to reach EUR 12.5 billion, and EUR 18.1 billion under the G7 ERA initiative repaid by the windfall profits stemming from immobilised Russian assets. The European Council calls on the Commission to swiftly take all necessary measures to frontload financing under the above instruments. It also urges the Commission and Member States to use all options under the Ukraine Facility to increase financial support to Ukraine.

7. The European Council reviewed work done on the delivery of military support to Ukraine. In addition to the funds already committed for Ukraine for this year, it welcomes the readiness of Member States to urgently step up efforts to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs, in particular the delivery of air defence systems, ammunition and missiles, the provision of necessary training and equipment for Ukrainian brigades, and other needs that Ukraine may have. It highlights in that regard the important role of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). The European Council calls on the Council to advance work swiftly on initiatives, notably that of the High Representative, to coordinate increased EU military support to Ukraine, including the military needs component of the G7 ERA initiative.

8. A Ukraine capable of defending itself effectively is an integral part of any future security guarantees. In this context, the European Union and Member States are committed to contributing to training and equipping the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to intensifying work to further support and develop Ukraine’s defence industry and deepen its cooperation with the European defence industry.

9. In the light of negotiations for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, the European Union and Member States are ready to further contribute to security guarantees based on their respective competences and capabilities, in line with international law, including by exploring the possible use of common security and defence policy (CSDP) instruments. Security guarantees should be undertaken together with Ukraine, as well as with like-minded and NATO partners.

10. The European Council recalls that all military support as well as security guarantees for Ukraine will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States.

11. The European Council underlines the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny, based on the UN Charter and international law. The European Union will intensify support for Ukraine’s reform efforts on its path towards EU membership.

12. The European Council calls on the Commission, Slovakia and Ukraine to intensify efforts towards finding workable solutions to the gas transit issue, while taking into consideration the concerns raised by Slovakia.

13. The European Council will revert to this issue at its next meeting.

What is Hungary's and Slovakia's position

According to Euractiv, the statement supporting Ukraine was backed by only 26 countries, "while Orban - an ally of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin - remained in staunch opposition, as most leaders had predicted."

This is not the first instance in recent history where EU leaders have adopted a separate statement without Hungary's support. But what they did on Thursday "demonstrates a clear intent that the 'coalition of the willing' will find ways to send more financial and military assistance to Ukraine, while the United States is stepping back," notes Euractiv.

Hungary reportedly could not agree with the statement.

Slovakia, as the publication writes, led by pro-Russian Robert Fico, "was persuaded to support the text on Ukraine thanks to the last-minute inclusion of wording about seeking 'workable solutions' for its current gas supply dispute with Kyiv - although the concession was significantly weakened in the final hours of the summit."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
European Council
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
