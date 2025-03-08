In the Russian Federation, they want to manage to destroy and capture more: Zelensky on new enemy attacks
As a result of the strike on Dobropillya, 11 people were killed, 50 were injured, including 7 children. The president emphasized that Moscow is not thinking about ending the war, but about further destruction.
In Moscow, they are not thinking about how to end the war, but about how to destroy and capture more. This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening address, reports UNN.
Zelensky reminded that today throughout the day work continued in the city of Dobropillya in Donetsk region after the Russian strike. It was one of the most brutal strikes, a combined strike. The strike was specifically calculated to cause maximum damage. Missiles, as well as 'Shahed' drones, targeted the central part of the city. Nine residential buildings were hit, as well as a shopping center and stores.
"Eleven people, unfortunately, died. My condolences to the relatives and loved ones. Among the dead is a worker of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. A repeated strike occurred when rescuers began to work. Fifty people were injured. Everyone received the necessary assistance. Among the injured are seven children, the youngest being a girl, 10 years old," added the Head of State.
He added that there were also other shellings today in Donetsk region, as well as in Kharkiv region and our southern regions. In Kherson, there was again an FPV drone strike on civilians.
"Russia literally proves daily with its brutality that for them, there in Moscow, nothing has changed. They are not thinking about how to end the war, but about how to destroy and capture more while the world allows them to wage this war. Of course, we are doing our utmost to protect lives. And I am grateful to all the leaders, all the diplomats from partner countries, and all the public figures who support Ukraine, who condemned these Russian strikes and who call things by their names. It is important that we continue to coordinate all our efforts with our partners so that the defense works effectively and to do everything to bring peace closer," summarized the Head of State.
