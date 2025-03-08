Tusk on the Russian night attack on Ukraine: this is what happens when you pacify barbarians
Kyiv • UNN
The Polish Prime Minister commented on the large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, during which 11 people were killed. Russia launched 145 drones and 3 missiles across 5 regions of Ukraine.
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, commenting on the night attack by Russia on Ukraine, stated that this is what happens when someone appeases barbarians. As a result, more bombs, aggression, and casualties, reports UNN.
This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians. More bombs, more aggression, more casualties. Another tragic night in Ukraine
Context
Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 2 ballistic missiles "Iskander-M", a cruise missile "Iskander-K", and 145 drones, with one cruise missile and 79 drones shot down, 54 did not reach their targets, as a result of the attack, 5 regions were affected.
The US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called the consequences of the night attack by Russia "horrific news" and stated that at least 11 people were killed, and another 40 were injured.
President Donald Trump stated that he believes Putin despite the bombing of Ukraine.
Trump commented on the cessation of military aid to Ukraine, stating that his actions are aimed at "stopping death".