Russia's strike on Dobropillia: the number of injured has risen to 47
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Dobropillia, 11 people were killed, 47 were injured, including 7 children. 8 five-story buildings, a shopping center, and 30 cars were damaged, with some buildings almost completely burned down.
As a result of the Russian strike on Dobropillia, the number of injured has risen to 47 people. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, writes UNN.
11 dead and 47 injured — these are the consequences of the strike on Dobropillia as of 16:00. 7 injured have been hospitalized in Dobropillia, and another 3 in more serious condition have been evacuated to Dnipro. Among the injured are 7 children
According to him, at least 8 five-story buildings, a shopping center, trade pavilions, and 30 cars have been destroyed or damaged. Some houses have burned almost completely.
The elimination of the consequences of the shelling is ongoing. We are determining the final extent of the damage.
Supplement
The Russians carried out three strikes on Dobropillia in the Donetsk region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the Russian attack on Dobropillia with ballistic missiles and a repeated strike when rescuers arrived on the scene, stating that "such strikes show that the targets in Russia remain unchanged."