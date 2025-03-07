A new virus in Telegram attacks the Android system: you could lose money
Kyiv • UNN
A new virus EvilLoader has been discovered in Telegram, which disguises itself as video files and attacks Android devices. The virus can install spyware, ransomware, and banking trojans.
A new virus has been discovered in Telegram, named EvilLoader. It disguises itself as harmless video files and poses a significant risk to the security of Android users. This was reported by the Medium resource, writes UNN.
Details
EvilLoader is an active vulnerability in Telegram for Android version 11.7.4, which has not yet been fixed. There are reports that cybercriminals are already selling and distributing this program on underground forums, making it available to a wide range of malicious actors.
The virus allows the installation of various types of malware, including:
Spyware - allows attackers to track your calls, messages, and activity;
Ransomware - encrypts files and demands a ransom for their decryption;
Banking Trojans - steal confidential financial information;
How does EvilLoader work?
Cybercriminals use EvilLoader to send malicious APK files that look like video files. When a user opens the fake video, Telegram mistakenly processes it as an installation file, allowing the virus to install unnoticed.
How to protect yourself
Telegram has not yet released a patch, but you can take steps to protect yourself from EvilLoader and similar attacks:
- Immediately update Telegram, regularly check for updates;
- Disable automatic downloads;
- Do not open unknown files;
- Limit communication to trusted contacts only;
- Consider alternative messaging apps.
Reminder
According to the Security Service of Ukraine, Russian special services are trying to destabilize the socio-political situation in Ukraine by intensifying information-psychological operations. To carry out provocations, bot farms, fake accounts, and controlled groups in popular social networks and messengers, especially in TikTok and Telegram, are actively involved.