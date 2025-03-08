Zelensky is waiting for Umierov's report on new support packages: primarily air defense
The President of Ukraine is expecting a report from the Minister of Defense regarding new support packages, particularly air defense and investments in defense production. Zelensky noted that European partners are making new decisions regarding support for Ukraine almost daily.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is expecting a report from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on new support packages: primarily air defense and investments in our defense industry, reports UNN.
... I am waiting for the Minister of Defense's report on new support packages: primarily air defense and investments in our defense industry. These are indeed key priorities for us
According to him, partners in Europe are making such new decisions regarding support almost daily.
The main thing is to implement it as quickly as possible. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!
President Zelensky announced that Ukraine will be represented at the negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia by four delegates.
As reported by UNN, on March 11, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Representative of the USA for the Middle East Steve Vitkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will head to Saudi Arabia for negotiations with Ukraine.