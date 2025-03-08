We will do everything to ensure that Ukrainian interests are taken into account: Zelensky on the upcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine expects productive negotiations with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian side will be represented by diplomats and military leaders headed by Yermak, Sybiha, and Umierov.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that the meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams in Saudi Arabia "will be productive," reports UNN.
... constantly in contact with the American team. We are preparing for a meeting in Saudi Arabia. I am confident that the meeting will be productive: we in Ukraine are set on this. Very
He reminded that from the Ukrainian side, there will be "diplomatic and military representatives, the head of the Office Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha, several other representatives of the diplomatic corps of Ukraine, Minister of Defense Umierov, Deputy Head of the Office Pavlo Palisa – a combat commander who knows the front very well, knows the situation in the brigades."
We will do everything to ensure that Ukrainian interests are taken into account – taken into account as needed
As reported by UNN, on March 11, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Representative of the USA for Middle East Affairs Steve Vitkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will head to Saudi Arabia for negotiations with Ukraine.