Ukraine is expecting three warm days: the air will warm up to +18°
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, warm weather will persist for three days up to +18 degrees. In the west, light rain is expected on March 11, while in Transcarpathia - moderate rain.
In the next three days, warm weather will persist in Ukraine - up to +18°, reports UNN citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
In the next three days, no precipitation is expected, only in the western regions on March 11, there will be some light rain in places, with moderate rain during the day in Transcarpathia
According to meteorologists, the temperature tonight will range from 3° above zero to 2° below zero, on March 10-11 it will be 0-5° above zero; during the day 13-18°, on the coast of the seas 7-12° above zero.
