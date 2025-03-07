Three temperature records in one day: Kyiv breaks historical records
Kyiv • UNN
On March 6, three temperature records were recorded in Kyiv - minimum, maximum, and average daily temperature. The figures exceeded previous records by 1.8-2.5 degrees.
On March 6, three air temperature records were recorded in Kyiv. This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky, writes UNN.
Details
According to meteorologists, the minimum air temperature did not drop below 7.9°C, which is 2.2 degrees higher than the previous record for this date in 2020, while the maximum air temperature reached 19.2 in the afternoon – this is 1.8 degrees higher than in 1995.
It is also noted that the average daily air temperature was the highest recorded for this date and amounted to 11.9, exceeding the previous record set in 1995 by 2.5 degrees, and the climatic norm by 11.3 degrees. According to long-term data, such an air temperature corresponds to April 24.
The year 2024 will set a new temperature record in the history of observations - The Guardian09.12.24, 09:18 • 16369 views