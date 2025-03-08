European Commissioner on the 20 billion euro aid package for Ukraine: this is an estimated amount, it may be less

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

European Commissioner on the 20 billion euro aid package for Ukraine: this is an estimated amount, it may be less

Kyiv • UNN

European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius spoke about a possible new aid package for Ukraine from the EU amounting to 20 billion euros. The amount is estimated and may change, and the final decision is still being discussed.

European Commissioner on the 20 billion euro aid package for Ukraine: this is an estimated amount, it may be less

New support for Ukraine from the EU may amount to 20 billion euros, but this is an estimated figure; it could be less or more. The bloc is exploring various options. This was stated by the EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, during a telethon on Saturday, as reported by UNN.

There are several areas of support that we are currently discussing. Next week there will be an official meeting of the Council, where all heads of state will gather. In these circumstances, when it is still not entirely clear what the strategy of the United States is, we want to show the Ukrainian people and leadership that the European Union firmly supports you, and that we are looking for ways to increase our support. Because we believe that peace in Ukraine can only be established through the implementation of the formula of peace through strength,

- said Kubilius.

He noted that the EU believes that only they can provide additional strength to Ukraine, and therefore they are indeed working on concrete plans to strengthen support.

Or, if, for example, the new US administration decides for some reason not to continue its support, we could cover this, and 20 billion euros is exactly the amount that the US has provided annually for military support to Ukraine. Therefore, we are ready to take on such an amount of money,

- said Kubilius.

When asked what exactly could be included in this 20 billion euro package, Kubilius replied: "At this moment, it is still too early to say."

This is an estimated amount that we are counting on. I cannot promise that it will be exactly 20 billion; it could be less, it could be more. We are really looking for various options,

- emphasized Kubilius.

The European Commissioner noted that some options require certain legal steps on their part to amend regulations.

"This may take time, but everything is very dynamic. We understand our responsibility and our role in providing military assistance to Ukraine," - said Kubilius.

Supplement

As reported, Hungary opposed the allocation of the proposed EU aid package of 20 billion euros to Ukraine.

The publication Spiegel also reported in February that France and Italy are stalling the adoption of the military aid package from the EU for Ukraine amounting to 20 billion euros.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
