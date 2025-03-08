European Commissioner on the 20 billion euro aid package for Ukraine: this is an estimated amount, it may be less
Kyiv • UNN
European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius spoke about a possible new aid package for Ukraine from the EU amounting to 20 billion euros. The amount is estimated and may change, and the final decision is still being discussed.
New support for Ukraine from the EU may amount to 20 billion euros, but this is an estimated figure; it could be less or more. The bloc is exploring various options. This was stated by the EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, during a telethon on Saturday, as reported by UNN.
There are several areas of support that we are currently discussing. Next week there will be an official meeting of the Council, where all heads of state will gather. In these circumstances, when it is still not entirely clear what the strategy of the United States is, we want to show the Ukrainian people and leadership that the European Union firmly supports you, and that we are looking for ways to increase our support. Because we believe that peace in Ukraine can only be established through the implementation of the formula of peace through strength,
He noted that the EU believes that only they can provide additional strength to Ukraine, and therefore they are indeed working on concrete plans to strengthen support.
Or, if, for example, the new US administration decides for some reason not to continue its support, we could cover this, and 20 billion euros is exactly the amount that the US has provided annually for military support to Ukraine. Therefore, we are ready to take on such an amount of money,
When asked what exactly could be included in this 20 billion euro package, Kubilius replied: "At this moment, it is still too early to say."
This is an estimated amount that we are counting on. I cannot promise that it will be exactly 20 billion; it could be less, it could be more. We are really looking for various options,
The European Commissioner noted that some options require certain legal steps on their part to amend regulations.
"This may take time, but everything is very dynamic. We understand our responsibility and our role in providing military assistance to Ukraine," - said Kubilius.

As reported, Hungary opposed the allocation of the proposed EU aid package of 20 billion euros to Ukraine.
The publication Spiegel also reported in February that France and Italy are stalling the adoption of the military aid package from the EU for Ukraine amounting to 20 billion euros.