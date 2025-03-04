Paralyzing blow, felt not immediately - US representative on Trump's order to suspend military aid to Ukraine
The USA suspended military aid to Ukraine at Trump's order due to a dispute with Zelensky. The consequences of this decision will be felt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a few weeks or months when current supplies run out.
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has suspended military aid to Ukraine. However, the consequences of this decision will not be felt immediately. This is reported by CNN, citing American officials, as conveyed by UNN.
According to an American official familiar with the situation, it will take some time, possibly a few days or weeks, for the effects of the suspension of U.S. military aid to be felt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). However, once the current supplies in the country begin to deplete, the consequences will be serious, even if other countries rush to fill this gap.
It is noted that one expert said this step will be felt in two to four months, as support from European countries is currently helping Kyiv to remain in the fight.
He also added that the Trump administration has other forms of assistance to Ukraine that may be suspended or completely canceled, including intelligence sharing and training of Ukrainian forces.
Donald Trump ordered to suspend all military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky. The supply of American military equipment, including weapons in transit and in transit zones, will be temporarily halted.
