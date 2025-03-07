The USA is creating a strategic reserve of bitcoins: what does this mean for Ukraine?

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The USA is creating a strategic reserve of bitcoins: what does this mean for Ukraine?

Kyiv

In 2025, the USA will create a strategic reserve of 200,000 confiscated bitcoins. Experts predict revolutionary changes in the global financial system and new opportunities for Ukraine.

The USA is creating a strategic reserve of bitcoins: what does this mean for Ukraine?

On March 7, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree to create a strategic reserve of bitcoins, which was an unprecedented step for the American financial system. This decision could have serious consequences for the global economy, including for Ukraine, which UNN attempted to analyze with Olena Sosiadka, co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions.

The expert noted that, according to the document, the reserve will be formed from confiscated bitcoins, of which the U.S. government currently has about 200,000 units. The sale of these assets is prohibited, as they are considered a means of preserving value rather than a tool for trading. Moreover, funding for this reserve will not require taxpayer money – it will be filled exclusively from confiscated assets. Following the announcement of the decision, the bitcoin price sharply rose, indicating a positive market reaction. At the same time, experts warn that the long-term consequences of this step are still difficult to assess.

This step by the U.S. signifies further institutionalization of bitcoin, as it ceases to be merely "digital gold" and becomes part of the country's strategic financial reserve. This could change the attitude of regulators and large institutional investors worldwide. Additionally, the U.S. refusal to sell confiscated bitcoins creates a shortage in the market, which could lead to an increase in the asset's price. If other countries follow this example, bitcoin could firmly establish itself as an alternative reserve asset. At the same time, the concentration of a large number of bitcoins in the hands of the state opens up opportunities for increased government control over the market. Although the U.S. has not yet announced intentions to actively intervene in the crypto market, in the future, they may use these reserves to stabilize the financial system or as a tool to influence the cryptocurrency market 

– comments Olena Sosiadka.

She also noted that this could become a true revolution in the world of finance, and if other countries follow the same path, we may witness a transition to a new global financial system.

According to the specialist, Ukraine is one of the leaders in the field of cryptocurrencies, as confirmed by Chainalysis data, where our country ranks in the top 5 for crypto adoption. In the context of the U.S. decision, several important opportunities open up for Ukraine, namely the formation of its own crypto strategy, global integration, and attracting investments.

It is about the fact that while Ukraine has already taken the first steps towards legalizing cryptocurrencies, the issue of creating a state reserve of digital assets remains open. If countries begin to actively incorporate crypto assets into their financial systems, Ukraine has a chance to take leading positions in the global crypto economy. In turn, bitcoin  could establish itself as a global reserve asset, which would increase international investors' interest in the Ukrainian market. That is, Ukraine has a unique opportunity to take advantage of this trend. If the government develops an effective strategy for utilizing crypto assets, it could become a driver of economic growth 

– notes Olena Sosiadka.

The U.S. decision, according to the expert,  could become a turning point in the development of the cryptocurrency market. Ukraine, having significant potential in this area, should closely monitor global trends and adapt best practices. Whether the country is ready for this challenge – the question remains open.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

