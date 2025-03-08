The Commander of the Ukrainian Navy hinted at a third attack on the Crimean Bridge
Kyiv • UNN
Alexey Neizhpapa announced the preparation of a new operation against the Crimean Bridge, referring to the saying "God loves the Trinity." He also noted the successes in ensuring the security of the grain corridor in the Black Sea.
Ukraine is preparing another strike - the third operation - on the Crimean Bridge. This was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Alexey Neizhpapa, as reported by UNN citing The Guardian.
Details
Neizhpapa stated that Ukraine has "independently liberated" the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russian fleet fled because it no longer felt safe, he said, and Ukraine also had "fire control" over the neighboring Sea of Azov.
His strategic goal was to ensure the safety of the busy grain corridor that international cargo ships use to deliver goods to foreign ports. According to him, exports have almost returned to pre-2022 levels, with 90 million tons transported. "This is good for the economy. This is one of the successes of Ukraine's war against Russia," he said. "The corridor operates continuously. We have destroyed 100 floating mines.
This is a large operation that no one talks about and that no one actually sees. Our task is to ensure safe passage," he said.
Let's add
Neizhpapa also said that he is optimistic that Kyiv will be able to destroy the Kerch Bridge, built by Russia to connect its territory with Crimea. Two previous strikes damaged the road and rail structure.
Russian military could no longer transport heavy wagons across the railway bridge, Neizhpapa said.
"The Russians understand that we are actively discussing the third operation. There is a saying: 'God loves the Trinity,'" he said.
Crimean bridge needs emergency repairs - ATESH08.09.2024, 15:45 • 31726 views