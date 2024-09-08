Crimean bridge needs emergency repairs - ATESH

As a result of the damage is degradation of structural elements of the Crimean bridge and it needs emergency repair. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars “ATESH”, reports UNN.

It is reported that an ATESH agent scouted the Crimean bridge and reported that it was in need of emergency repairs.

“As a result of the damage received, there is degradation of the structural elements of the bridge, which leads to crumbling of its individual parts. The attitude to its condition is becoming more and more negligent, no one pays proper attention to it anymore,” the report says.

It is also noted that the number of air defense systems in occupied Crimea continues to decrease, making the bridge even more vulnerable.

Supplement

The speaker of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, reportedthat the Crimean bridge would cease to exist at some point. He noted that the bridge had technical and security problems, and that the Russians had built at least two lines of booms.

In July, the head of the Defense Ministry's GUR Kirill Budanov statedthat the Crimean bridge should be destroyed.

President Vladimir Zelensky commenting on when the Crimean bridge will be destroyed noted that GUR knows how to surprise information space.