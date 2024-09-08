Crimean bridge needs emergency repairs - ATESH

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84131 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80319 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55751 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 62621 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 38827 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194297 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196285 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185242 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212096 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200336 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148887 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148219 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152360 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143337 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159776 views
Crimean bridge needs emergency repairs - ATESH

Crimean bridge needs emergency repairs - ATESH

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31584 views

The ATESH movement reports on the degradation of the structural elements of the Crimean Bridge. The number of air defense systems in Crimea is decreasing, making the bridge more vulnerable.

As a result of the damage is degradation of structural elements of the Crimean bridge and it needs emergency repair. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars “ATESH”, reports UNN.

It is reported that an ATESH agent scouted the Crimean bridge and reported that it was in need of emergency repairs.

“As a result of the damage received, there is degradation of the structural elements of the bridge, which leads to crumbling of its individual parts. The attitude to its condition is becoming more and more negligent, no one pays proper attention to it anymore,” the report says.

It is also noted that the number of air defense systems in occupied Crimea continues to decrease, making the bridge even more vulnerable.

Supplement

The speaker of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, reportedthat the Crimean bridge would cease to exist at some point. He noted that the bridge had technical and security problems, and that the Russians had built at least two lines of booms.

In July, the head of the Defense Ministry's GUR Kirill Budanov statedthat the Crimean bridge should be destroyed.

President Vladimir Zelensky commenting on when the Crimean bridge will be destroyed noted that GUR knows how to surprise information space.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

