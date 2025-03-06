Trump's representative told what Ukraine and the US will talk about in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff announced a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation on March 11 in Saudi Arabia. On the agenda are the foundations of a peace agreement and ceasefire.
The special representative of US President Donald Trump for Middle East affairs, Steve Witkoff, announced the agenda for the upcoming negotiations between the US and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. This was reported by Clash Report, writes UNN.
The agenda for the Ukrainian-American meeting in Saudi Arabia will include the basics of an agreement on resolving the war and ceasefire
As reported by The Hill, this meeting indicates a warming of relations between the US and Ukraine, which sharply deteriorated after the confrontation in the Oval Office between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
We are currently discussing the possibility of coordinating a meeting with the Ukrainians in Riyadh or perhaps even in Jeddah. So the city is shifting a bit, but it will be Saudi Arabia. And I think the idea is to create a foundation for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire
Witkoff also cautiously commented on the commitments to restore the mining agreement.
Recall
On March 6, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the teams from Ukraine and the US had begun working on the meeting. Kyiv hopes for initial results next week.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special representative Steve Witkoff, and advisor Mike Waltz will meet with the Ukrainian delegation next Tuesday, March 11.