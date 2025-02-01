Russian attack on Odesa's historic center: UNESCO condemns the attack and plans to send a mission to Ukraine

UNESCO has condemned Russia's attack on the historic center of Odesa and plans to send a mission to Ukraine in the near future. This was reported by UNESCO Ukraine, UNN reports.

UNESCO condemns last night's rocket attack on the World Heritage site of Odesa's historic center, which caused serious damage to at least two cultural buildings protected by UNESCO conventions - the statement said.

The organization stated that the repeated attacks must stop and emphasized that the UNESCO team is already working on operational documentation of the damage and is working with the Ukrainian authorities to determine priority response measures.

UNESCO will also send a mission in the near future.

Recall

A missile attack by the Russian Federation, which targeted the Historic Center of Odesa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, damaged about 15 historic buildings in the center of Odesa, and the Bristol Hotel building was heavily damaged.