Russian attack on Odesa's historic center: UNESCO condemns the attack and plans to send a mission to Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 37823 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73200 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103741 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107014 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125358 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102679 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130893 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103613 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98314 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113805 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108258 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 37823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125358 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130893 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163539 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153549 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5901 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12264 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108258 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113805 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138907 views
Russian attack on Odesa's historic center: UNESCO condemns the attack and plans to send a mission to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38774 views

UNESCO has condemned the rocket attack on the historic center of Odesa, which damaged cultural buildings under the organization's protection. A special mission is planned to be sent to Ukraine to document the damage and determine response measures.

UNESCO has condemned Russia's attack on the historic center of Odesa and plans to send a mission to Ukraine in the near future. This was reported by UNESCO Ukraine, UNN reports.

UNESCO condemns last night's rocket attack on the World Heritage site of Odesa's historic center, which caused serious damage to at least two cultural buildings protected by UNESCO conventions 

- the statement said.

The organization stated that the repeated attacks must stop and emphasized that the UNESCO team is already working on operational documentation of the damage and is working with the Ukrainian authorities to determine priority response measures.

UNESCO will also send a mission in the near future.

Recall

A missile attack by the Russian Federation, which targeted the Historic Center of Odesa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, damaged about 15 historic buildings in the center of Odesa, and the Bristol Hotel building was heavily damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

WarCulture
unescoUNESCO
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising