The Musk Department fired Ukrainian journalist Yarysh from "Voice of America"

Ukrainian journalist Ostap Yarysh announced the termination of his cooperation with Voice of America, where he had worked since 2019. According to Detector Media, the dismissal occurred after a review by the DOGE Department under the leadership of Elon Musk.
Ukrainian journalist Ostap Yarysh has ceased cooperation with the Ukrainian service of Voice of America, where he worked since 2019. He did not specify the details of his dismissal. The correspondent wrote about this on his page on Facebook on Friday, March 7, reports UNN.
News spreads quickly. So quickly that my relatives and friends learned about it from the media before I had a chance to tell them. In short – yes, we have ceased cooperation with Voice of America
He promised to later disclose details about the reasons and circumstances of his dismissal, and noted that he would not be giving additional comments at this time.
Separately – a big thank you for the hundreds of messages of support. I see everything, and I will definitely reply to everyone. I will also share what happens next later. Stay in touch
According to the editor-in-chief of Detector Media, Natalia Ligachova, which she published on Facebook, the journalist was dismissed after a review by the DOGE Department, which is managed by American billionaire Elon Musk.
U.S. President Donald Trump reported that billionaire Elon Musk will no longer have the authority to make key decisions regarding policy and personnel in the government.
This statement was made by Trump after convening the cabinet, during which he clearly stated that Musk could only provide recommendations to the departments but not make final decisions. Musk was present in the cabinet during this statement.
The meeting took place after a series of mass dismissals and threats directed at public servants by the founder of Tesla, billionaire and head of the Department of Efficiency in Government.
