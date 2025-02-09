American billionaire Elon Musk, who received the status of a "special civil servant" in the administration of US President Donald Trump, called for the closure of Radio Liberty and Voice of America. He wrote about this on his platform X, UNN reports.

Europe is now free (except for the stifling bureaucracy). No one listens to them anymore. They are just left-wing radical lunatics talking to themselves while burning $1 billion a year of American taxpayer money, - Musk said.

For reference

Voice of America is an international media broadcasting organization that operates in more than 40 languages online, on radio and television. It has a global weekly audience of about 354 million people and has programs in 49 languages, according to its website.

During his first term as president, Trump had conflicts with Voice of America and accused the media of spreading Chinese propaganda after a story about a light show celebrating the reopening of Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus pandemic first emerged.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is an independent media corporation funded by the U.S. Congress through grants awarded through the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). RFE/RL is governed by U.S. law to provide an accurate, objective and professional journalistic product to its audience. U.S. government officials, including USAGM management, are prohibited from interfering with the journalistic presentation of information by RFE/RL.

Recall

Donald Trump has appointed his ally Kari Lake to lead Voice of America. The former TV presenter and unsuccessful candidate in the Arizona election promised to "chronicle America's achievements.