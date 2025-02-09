Elon Musk calls for closure of Radio Liberty and Voice of America

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 28124 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 69104 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111005 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 88438 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120989 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101851 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113165 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116800 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155837 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100607 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 73396 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 43726 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101184 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 68870 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111005 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146284 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178523 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 68870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101184 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135093 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136997 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165137 views
Elon Musk calls for closure of Radio Liberty and Voice of America

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45345 views

Elon Musk has called for an end to funding for the American international media Voice of America and Radio Liberty. The billionaire considers these media outlets to be “left-wing radicals” who spend a billion taxpayer dollars annually.

American billionaire Elon Musk, who received the status of a "special civil servant" in the administration of US President Donald Trump, called for the closure of Radio Liberty and Voice of America. He wrote about this on his platform X, UNN reports.

Europe is now free (except for the stifling bureaucracy). No one listens to them anymore. They are just left-wing radical lunatics talking to themselves while burning $1 billion a year of American taxpayer money,

- Musk said.

For reference

Voice of America is an international media broadcasting organization that operates in more than 40 languages online, on radio and television. It has a global weekly audience of about 354 million people and has programs in 49 languages, according to its website.

During his first term as president, Trump had conflicts with Voice of America and accused the media of spreading Chinese propaganda after a story about a light show celebrating the reopening of Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus pandemic first emerged.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is an independent media corporation funded by the U.S. Congress through grants awarded through the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). RFE/RL is governed by U.S. law to provide an accurate, objective and professional journalistic product to its audience. U.S. government officials, including USAGM management, are prohibited from interfering with the journalistic presentation of information by RFE/RL.

Recall

Donald Trump has appointed his ally Kari Lake to lead Voice of America. The former TV presenter and unsuccessful candidate in the Arizona election promised to "chronicle America's achievements.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

