The USA and France discussed peace negotiations regarding Ukraine in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a phone conversation with the French Foreign Minister regarding the resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The parties discussed the upcoming meeting of the American and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia on March 11.
On Friday, March 7, a phone conversation took place between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The parties discussed the cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by UNN referring to Associated Press (AP) and the U.S. Department of State.
Details
It is noted that during the phone conversation with the head of the French Foreign Ministry, Rubio "emphasized President Trump's determination to achieve a fair and lasting peace through negotiations and stressed that the United States will continue to work with France to achieve this goal."
As reported by AP, the phone conversation took place ahead of a meeting in Saudi Arabia next week. This meeting will involve U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkoff along with high-ranking Ukrainian officials.
Reminder
The President of Ukraine will visit Saudi Arabia on March 10 for a meeting with the Crown Prince. After that, the Ukrainian delegation will hold talks with American partners regarding a peaceful settlement.
U.S. Special Representative Steve Vitkoff announced a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation on March 11 in Saudi Arabia. The agenda includes the foundations of a peace agreement and a possible ceasefire.
