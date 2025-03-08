Trump is considering moving American troops from Germany to Hungary: what is known
Donald Trump is considering the possibility of withdrawing 35,000 American soldiers from Germany and relocating them to Hungary. The decision may be related to the dissatisfaction of the United States regarding European defense spending.
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is considering the possibility of withdrawing American troops from Germany and relocating them to Hungary, which maintains close relations with Russia. This is reported by The Telegraph citing sources close to the administration, reports UNN.
It is noted that the head of the White House, Donald Trump, is contemplating the possibility of withdrawing about 35,000 active service members from Germany, which will further worsen relations between the US and Europe.
As The Telegraph writes, the US President is increasingly frustrated that the continent is "pushing towards war." About 160,000 active service members are stationed outside the United States, a significant number of them in Germany.
Trump is angry that they [Europe] are apparently pushing towards war
Brian Hughes, a representative of US national security, stated that the American military always considers the possibility of redeploying troops around the world to best address current threats.
According to The Telegraph, the Trump administration is considering the possibility of relocating troops from Germany to Hungary, which maintains close relations with Russia and often opposes EU sanctions against Moscow.
"It is said that Trump is considering the possibility of relocating part of the American troops in Europe to concentrate them around NATO countries that have increased their defense spending to meet GDP targets," the post states.
Donald Trump stated that the US may not defend NATO members who do not invest enough in collective defense. The administration is considering changes to Article 5 of the treaty and the redistribution of troops in Europe.
