Von der Leyen informed the NATO Secretary General about the outcomes of the EU summit on Ukraine and Europe's defense
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Commission reported on discussions with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg regarding the ReArm Europe plan. The plan aims to strengthen air defense, cybersecurity, and transatlantic partnership.
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen reported on discussions with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg regarding the outcomes of the EU summit on March 6 in Brussels and the ReArm Europe plan, writes UNN.
Details
"I just spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to inform him about our discussions in the Euro Council. The ReArm Europe plan will strengthen key capability areas - from air and missile defense to cyber warfare - in line with NATO priorities. Thus, it will enhance both the defense of Europe and the transatlantic partnership," wrote European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X.
Supplement
On March 6 in Brussels, an EU summit on Ukraine and Europe's defense took place.
On March 7, von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel also shared the outcomes of the summit with partners outside the bloc.