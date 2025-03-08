Drones attacked one of the largest oil refineries in Russia
An attack was carried out on the KINEF oil refinery in the Leningrad region by two drones. One drone was shot down on approach, the other - over the territory of the enterprise, damaging a tank.
In Russia, they reported an attack by drones on the only oil refinery (OR) in the Northwest of the Russian Federation, in the Leningrad region. This was reported by UNN citing the Telegram channel of the region's governor Alexander Drozdenko.
On Saturday, March 8 at 06:12 (Kyiv time), the governor of the Leningrad region Alexander Drozdenko wrote in his Telegram that drones attacked the local OR - KINEF.
The drone attack on KINEF in the Kirishi district was repelled. Air defense forces shot down one drone on approach, another was destroyed over the territory of the enterprise.
According to him, debris from the fall damaged the outer structure of one of the tanks.
On Tuesday, March 4, in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, it was reported about a fire in the oil pipeline and warehouse due to a drone attack. In the Samara region, drones attacked the Syzran OR, causing a fire.
