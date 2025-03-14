EU has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia, overcoming Hungary's veto and excluding 4 individuals - report
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union has approved the extension of sanctions against Russia for another six months, until September 15, 2025, despite Hungary's veto. Kantor, Ismailova, Degtyarev, and Rashevsky have been removed from the sanctions list.
The European Union has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months, until September 15, 2025, overcoming Hungary's veto. Four people have been excluded from the sanctions list - Kantor, Ismailova, Degtyarev and Rashevsky, according to RFE/RL's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak in X, writes UNN.
According to DW, the EU has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another 6 months, until September 15, 2025, overcoming Hungary's veto. The decision was made at the level of ambassadors. It concerns sanctions lists against individuals and legal entities.
It is known that Budapest sought the exclusion of at least eight people from the sanctions list, and the compromise agreement provided for the exclusion of four people. The sanctions were due to expire on March 15.
