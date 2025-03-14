Spring blues: psychologist reveals causes and effective ways to combat it
Psychologist Kateryna Kononova explained that spring blues is a temporary condition caused by hormonal changes and adaptation to the new season. She advises to walk more, monitor sleep and nutrition.
The arrival of spring is often associated with a new start, we expect a surge of energy and inspiration. But the opposite can happen, we feel apathy, drowsiness, fatigue, irritability, and decreased concentration. Unlike autumn and winter melancholy, which occur mainly due to lack of sunlight and vitamin D, spring blues occur for several reasons and can last a couple of weeks and go away on their own as the body adapts to the change of season. This was stated in a commentary to UNN by psychologist Kateryna Kononova.
As the psychologist notes, spring blues should not be confused with depression, as the latter is a mental disorder that will not go away on its own in a couple of weeks and requires treatment.
In winter, the body lacks sunlight and vitamin D, which it receives from it, so we go into a kind of "hibernation" mode, more melatonin (sleep hormone) is produced. With the arrival of spring, the hormonal background may change, less melatonin is produced and more serotonin (the hormone of joy), which makes us feel emotionally unstable. Vitamin D is also starting to be replenished, these are all changes that our body needs time to get used to. As the daylight hours become longer, the sleep pattern also changes, which of course also affects the body
She emphasizes that unstable weather, when you can freeze in the morning and sweat in the afternoon, is also an important factor that affects not only the physiological state, but also our mood, because it is a constant fluctuation of "cold-hot".
Social pressure should not be underestimated either, spring is a period of change, new beginnings. Many people suddenly start introducing activity into their lives and quickly burn out because of it. During this period, the body is exhausted after winter and has to work intensively to adapt to the new season, and additional stress intensifies the feeling of fatigue and apathy
How to help yourself cope with spring blues
The psychologist advises spending more time outdoors, because the sun promotes the production of vitamin D and serotonin, and the walks themselves have a positive effect on both emotional and physical condition.
A walk in the first half of the day and exercising in the fresh air also have a good effect on leveling the biological clock. A light warm-up, yoga, or a morning jog will be life-saving during this period. Due to the change in the daily routine, sleep should also be adjusted. Don't forget about your sleep norm, but you shouldn't sleep half the day, because it also has negative consequences. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to help your body adapt more easily
In addition, she advises to monitor your diet, which should be balanced and full of enough vitamins.
Add seasonal fruits and vegetables to your diet. Spring is a great time for new hobbies and activities. But don't overload yourself right away. Add new habits to your daily routine gradually, this will give you time to get used to it and not "burn out"
