Spring blues: psychologist reveals causes and effective ways to combat it

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16613 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107121 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168848 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106397 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342957 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173454 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144794 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124829 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160094 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38149 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85686 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23759 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20625 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 192 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16613 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85704 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107121 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168848 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20640 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23771 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38171 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47208 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135795 views
Spring blues: psychologist reveals causes and effective ways to combat it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 123840 views

Psychologist Kateryna Kononova explained that spring blues is a temporary condition caused by hormonal changes and adaptation to the new season. She advises to walk more, monitor sleep and nutrition.

Spring blues: psychologist reveals causes and effective ways to combat it

The arrival of spring is often associated with a new start, we expect a surge of energy and inspiration. But the opposite can happen, we feel apathy, drowsiness, fatigue, irritability, and decreased concentration. Unlike autumn and winter melancholy, which occur mainly due to lack of sunlight and vitamin D, spring blues occur for several reasons and can last a couple of weeks and go away on their own as the body adapts to the change of season. This was stated in a commentary to UNN by psychologist Kateryna Kononova

Details 

As the psychologist notes, spring blues should not be confused with depression, as the latter is a mental disorder that will not go away on its own in a couple of weeks and requires treatment.

In winter, the body lacks sunlight and vitamin D, which it receives from it, so we go into a kind of "hibernation" mode, more melatonin (sleep hormone) is produced. With the arrival of spring, the hormonal background may change, less melatonin is produced and more serotonin (the hormone of joy), which makes us feel emotionally unstable. Vitamin D is also starting to be replenished, these are all changes that our body needs time to get used to. As the daylight hours become longer, the sleep pattern also changes, which of course also affects the body

- Kononova notes. 

Scientists have identified the critical age when the human brain begins to decline12.03.25, 04:21 • 23697 views

She emphasizes that unstable weather, when you can freeze in the morning and sweat in the afternoon, is also an important factor that affects not only the physiological state, but also our mood, because it is a constant fluctuation of "cold-hot". 

Social pressure should not be underestimated either, spring is a period of change, new beginnings. Many people suddenly start introducing activity into their lives and quickly burn out because of it. During this period, the body is exhausted after winter and has to work intensively to adapt to the new season, and additional stress intensifies the feeling of fatigue and apathy

- adds the psychologist. 

How to help yourself cope with spring blues

The psychologist advises spending more time outdoors, because the sun promotes the production of vitamin D and serotonin, and the walks themselves have a positive effect on both emotional and physical condition.

A walk in the first half of the day and exercising in the fresh air also have a good effect on leveling the biological clock. A light warm-up, yoga, or a morning jog will be life-saving during this period. Due to the change in the daily routine, sleep should also be adjusted. Don't forget about your sleep norm, but you shouldn't sleep half the day, because it also has negative consequences. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to help your body adapt more easily

- adds Kononova. 

Tips for a Healthy Sleep: How to Set a Routine and Overcome Fatigue11.03.25, 08:38 • 204451 view

In addition, she advises to monitor your diet, which should be balanced and full of enough vitamins. 

Add seasonal fruits and vegetables to your diet. Spring is a great time for new hobbies and activities. But don't overload yourself right away. Add new habits to your daily routine gradually, this will give you time to get used to it and not "burn out"

- the psychologist summarized. 

14 "healthy" foods that can harm your health10.03.25, 11:54 • 140319 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Health
