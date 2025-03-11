Tips for a Healthy Sleep: How to Set a Routine and Overcome Fatigue

$41.320.06
Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109039 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170075 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107122 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343595 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173761 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145021 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196158 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124896 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108166 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160461 views
Tips for a Healthy Sleep: How to Set a Routine and Overcome Fatigue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204451 views

UNN shares proven methods for improving sleep quality and overcoming morning fatigue. Adhering to a routine, proper nutrition, and physical activity are key factors for healthy sleep.

Tips for a Healthy Sleep: How to Set a Routine and Overcome Fatigue

Forgotten alarms, lack of energy, and morning fatigue are problems familiar to many. Fatigue that accumulates due to poor sleep or an improper schedule can significantly affect your productivity and mood throughout the day. 

UNN has gathered several proven practices and simple habits that will help you fall asleep faster, wake up energized, and feel invigorated throughout the day. By changing your routine and approach to sleep, you can significantly improve its quality and boost your energy from the very morning.

Set a sleep schedule

1. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

This is important for your body to get used to a stable sleep pattern. Most adults need at least 7 hours of sleep per day, so try to go to bed earlier to wake up refreshed and alert.

2. Stick to your sleep schedule even on weekends.

Your body will start waking up at this time naturally if you strictly adhere to the established schedule.

14 "healthy" foods that can harm your health

Establish a bedtime routine

Avoid activities that interfere with sleep. These include:

• using gadgets (phone, laptop, etc.);

• consuming caffeine;

• napping during the day;

• consuming alcohol before bed.

Try to finish all activities an hour before sleep to give your body time to relax.

Set one alarm

Do not set multiple alarms.  According to a 2022 study, sleep fragmentation can increase feelings of fatigue and reduce memory.

If you are used to setting your alarm for multiple snooze signals, try moving it further away from the bed so you have to get up to turn it off.

Adjust your diet

A review of 2021 studies showed that healthy eating can improve sleep quality. Avoid foods high in sugar or ultra-processed foods, as they can worsen sleep.

Focus on a balanced diet that includes:

• fruits;

• vegetables;

• whole grains;

• legumes;

• seeds and nuts;

• healthy fats like avocado and olive oil.

Additionally, try to avoid large portions of food before bed.

How an emotional diary can change your life: writing tips

Exercise regularly

2021 studies showed that regular exercise improves sleep quality, particularly reducing the severity of insomnia and daytime sleepiness. At the same time, the intensity of the exercise matters: moderate exercise helps more than excessively intense workouts.

Don't forget about daylight

Daylight helps set circadian rhythms.

Try sleeping with the blinds open to wake up from natural light. If it's gloomy outside, turn on the lights or set an alarm with a lighting feature.

Consult a doctor

If you have tried all methods but still cannot wake up refreshed, it may be worth consulting a doctor. Participating in a sleep study can help diagnose sleep disorders that negatively affect your well-being. A doctor may recommend additional treatment methods or refer you to a specialist for a more detailed examination.

11 proven ways to get rid of unpleasant odors in your home

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthLife hackPublications
