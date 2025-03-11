Tips for a Healthy Sleep: How to Set a Routine and Overcome Fatigue
Forgotten alarms, lack of energy, and morning fatigue are problems familiar to many. Fatigue that accumulates due to poor sleep or an improper schedule can significantly affect your productivity and mood throughout the day.
UNN has gathered several proven practices and simple habits that will help you fall asleep faster, wake up energized, and feel invigorated throughout the day. By changing your routine and approach to sleep, you can significantly improve its quality and boost your energy from the very morning.
Set a sleep schedule
1. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.
This is important for your body to get used to a stable sleep pattern. Most adults need at least 7 hours of sleep per day, so try to go to bed earlier to wake up refreshed and alert.
2. Stick to your sleep schedule even on weekends.
Your body will start waking up at this time naturally if you strictly adhere to the established schedule.
Establish a bedtime routine
Avoid activities that interfere with sleep. These include:
• using gadgets (phone, laptop, etc.);
• consuming caffeine;
• napping during the day;
• consuming alcohol before bed.
Try to finish all activities an hour before sleep to give your body time to relax.
Set one alarm
Do not set multiple alarms. According to a 2022 study, sleep fragmentation can increase feelings of fatigue and reduce memory.
If you are used to setting your alarm for multiple snooze signals, try moving it further away from the bed so you have to get up to turn it off.
Adjust your diet
A review of 2021 studies showed that healthy eating can improve sleep quality. Avoid foods high in sugar or ultra-processed foods, as they can worsen sleep.
Focus on a balanced diet that includes:
• fruits;
• vegetables;
• whole grains;
• legumes;
• seeds and nuts;
• healthy fats like avocado and olive oil.
Additionally, try to avoid large portions of food before bed.
Exercise regularly
2021 studies showed that regular exercise improves sleep quality, particularly reducing the severity of insomnia and daytime sleepiness. At the same time, the intensity of the exercise matters: moderate exercise helps more than excessively intense workouts.
Don't forget about daylight
Daylight helps set circadian rhythms.
Try sleeping with the blinds open to wake up from natural light. If it's gloomy outside, turn on the lights or set an alarm with a lighting feature.
Consult a doctor
If you have tried all methods but still cannot wake up refreshed, it may be worth consulting a doctor. Participating in a sleep study can help diagnose sleep disorders that negatively affect your well-being. A doctor may recommend additional treatment methods or refer you to a specialist for a more detailed examination.
