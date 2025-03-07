How an emotional diary can change your life: writing tips

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17933 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109485 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170344 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107279 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343730 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173804 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145045 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196168 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124911 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108171 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86899 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11739 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24556 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12377 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21444 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17934 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86944 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109486 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160535 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21482 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24592 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38789 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47381 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135940 views
How an emotional diary can change your life: writing tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33207 views

The Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health reports on the benefits of keeping an emotional diary for mental health. Regular entries reduce stress levels, improve self-awareness, and enhance mood.

How an emotional diary can change your life: writing tips

The emotion diary is becoming an increasingly popular tool for reducing stress and improving well-being. This method allows a person to better understand their feelings, reduce anxiety levels, and strengthen emotional resilience. This was reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

Details 

Scientists suggest that keeping a diary helps the brain process complex emotions. By "releasing" negative feelings, anxiety levels decrease, sleep improves, and immunity strengthens, as reducing stress positively affects the body. A person better understands themselves and finds ways to solve problems

- it is stated in the message.

How keeping a diary affects health 

As noted by the Center, regular diary keeping:

  • reduces stress - by writing down emotions, we kind of 'release' them, which provides relief;

    For example: "Today I was anxious before an important meeting. But when I expressed my thoughts, I felt relieved."

    • increases self-awareness - by recording your emotions, you can better understand their causes;

      For example: "I was angry about this situation because it is important for me to feel valued."

      • improves mood - capturing pleasant moments helps focus on the good;

        For example: "A friend supported me today, and that was very valuable."

        Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work26.02.25, 16:30 • 127614 views

        It is reported that keeping a diary is beneficial for everyone, especially for those who often experience stress or anxiety. It is also suitable for those undergoing psychotherapy and want to reinforce its results. This method is also suitable for people who have difficulty expressing emotions.

        How to start keeping a diary

        To start keeping an emotion diary, choose a format that is convenient for you - it can be a paper notebook, a mobile app, or a document on your computer. It is important that it is something you feel comfortable using. 

        Next, dedicate at least 10-15 minutes to this a few times a week. Regularity will help you get used to the process and organize your thoughts. 

        Start small - describe your emotions for the day in a few simple sentences. There is no need to write long texts; it can be a short reflection.

        Write everything you feel without censorship. This is your personal space for honesty with yourself, so do not be afraid to pour out all your emotions. 

        Then analyze your feelings by asking yourself questions: "What did I feel in this situation?" or "Why did this provoke such a reaction?". This will help you better understand yourself. And even if the day was difficult, end the entry on a positive note. Find something good, even if it is just "today was sunny" or "the second coffee was especially tasty". This will help maintain internal balance and support an optimistic outlook on life.

        Types of diaries 

        Emotional diary - record what you felt throughout the day, what caused these emotions, and how you coped with them.

        Gratitude diary - focus on positive moments, write down what you are grateful for.

        Expressive writing - write about difficult experiences to understand them and find solutions.

        Emotion diary - is a simple and accessible way to better understand yourself, reduce stress, and improve your mood. By dedicating a little time to writing, you will strengthen your mental health and emotional resilience.

        People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research26.02.25, 10:22 • 29567 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        SocietyHealthLife hack
