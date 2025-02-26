Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

After a day of work, we want to relax, forget about deadlines, and turn off our thoughts. Most often, we dive into social media to switch off, but it doesn't always help. The fact is that when we look at TikTok or Instagram, we get a quick release of dopamine, which gives us only short-term pleasure and does not allow our body and brain to fully rest and restore energy. UNN talked to psychologist Kateryna Kononova, who told us about several ways to relax after a hard day's work.

Creating a ritual

Creating a ritual will help your brain switch from work to rest faster. Find specific actions that will bring you pleasure and signal that your work is done. This will be especially important for those who work from home. It can even be as simple as changing your clothes to “home” clothes, a 5-minute meditation, or listening to a specific song that will signal that you can rest. It is important that this ritual is pleasant to you, not purely mechanical.

Financial issues in relationships: how to resolve conflicts and support your partner

Dancing

To have a real sense of relaxation and recuperation, you need to be able to switch activities. If regular exercise is not for you, dancing can be the perfect substitute. Turn on your favorite music and let your body move the way it wants.

Such physical activity helps to release serotonin (the hormone of joy and happiness - ed.), which is responsible for our mood, appetite, and sleep. Chaotic movements and improvisation allow us to release the accumulated emotions of the day, give us a sense of freedom, and reduce anxiety.

Warm bath

A hot bath helps relieve both physical and emotional stress. It relaxes muscles, stimulates blood circulation, reduces stress hormones, and sets you up for calmness and rejuvenation. For a better effect, you can turn on background music and light scented candles.

Being in the water gives you a natural relaxation, concentrating on the sensations of your body, you put aside thoughts of work and problems, and give your brain time to recover.

10 warning signs of emotional burnout that can't be ignored

Random activity

Make a list of things you'd like to do that you never have time for, such as visiting a new coffee shop, trying exotic fruits, etc.

Write each of them down on a separate sheet of paper and then do one of the things you wrote down. This deviation from the routine promotes the production of dopamine, gives a sense of novelty and pleasure.

To make Monday not so hard: how to get in the mood for work and survive the hardest day of the week

Walking without gadgets

Walking in the fresh air helps to distract you from the thoughts and events of the day, gives your brain the opportunity to process the information received, and improves your physical health. To help you relax emotionally, you can turn off the sound on your phone so that you are not distracted.

Observing nature helps to release endorphins and serotonin, calms the nervous system, reduces stress, and promotes relaxation.

Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity

Breathing exercises and muscle relaxation

Conscious breathing calms the nervous system, helps to organize thoughts and process the information received during the day. Muscle relaxation involves alternately tensing and relaxing the muscles of the body, which makes it possible to relieve the accumulated tension of the day.

Quality rest is a prerequisite for maintaining our health, increasing productivity and life satisfaction. It's important to be able to put down the phone, turn off your thoughts and enjoy life, do something that brings you pleasure, and just give yourself the opportunity to be here and now.

Several psychological disorders have the same cause - research