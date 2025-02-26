ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 26660 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 35678 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119891 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 48972 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 39609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119891 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150075 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193269 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193620 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123750 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125900 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155595 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136024 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143480 views
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124502 views

The psychologist spoke about effective methods of relaxing after work without using social media. The recommendations include creating rituals, dancing, a warm bath, walks, and breathing exercises.

After a day of work, we want to relax, forget about deadlines, and turn off our thoughts. Most often, we dive into social media to switch off, but it doesn't always help. The fact is that when we look at TikTok or Instagram, we get a quick release of dopamine, which gives us only short-term pleasure and does not allow our body and brain to fully rest and restore energy. UNN talked to psychologist Kateryna Kononova, who told us about several ways to relax after a hard day's work. 

Creating a ritual

Creating a ritual will help your brain switch from work to rest faster. Find specific actions that will bring you pleasure and signal that your work is done. This will be especially important for those who work from home. It can even be as simple as changing your clothes to “home” clothes, a 5-minute meditation, or listening to a specific song that will signal that you can rest. It is important that this ritual is pleasant to you, not purely mechanical.

Financial issues in relationships: how to resolve conflicts and support your partner04.02.25, 14:11 • 102447 views

Dancing

To have a real sense of relaxation and recuperation,  you need to be able to switch activities. If regular exercise is not for you, dancing can be the perfect substitute. Turn on your favorite music and let your body move the way it wants.

Image

Such physical activity helps to release serotonin (the hormone of joy and happiness - ed.), which is responsible for our mood, appetite, and sleep. Chaotic movements and improvisation allow us to release the accumulated emotions of the day, give us a sense of freedom, and reduce anxiety.

Warm bath

A hot bath helps relieve both physical and emotional stress. It relaxes muscles, stimulates blood circulation, reduces stress hormones, and sets you up for calmness and rejuvenation. For a better effect, you can turn on background music and light scented candles.

Image

Being in the water gives you a natural relaxation, concentrating on the sensations of your body, you put aside thoughts of work and problems, and give your brain time to recover. 

10 warning signs of emotional burnout that can't be ignored04.02.25, 18:57 • 43631 view

Random activity

Make a list of things you'd like to do that you never have time for, such as visiting a new coffee shop, trying exotic fruits, etc.

Write each of them down on a separate sheet of paper and then do one of the things you wrote down. This deviation from the routine promotes the production of dopamine, gives a sense of novelty and pleasure.

To make Monday not so hard: how to get in the mood for work and survive the hardest day of the week20.10.24, 23:00 • 35096 views

Walking without gadgets

Walking in the fresh air helps to distract you from the thoughts and events of the day, gives your brain the opportunity to process the information received, and improves your physical health. To help you relax emotionally, you can turn off the sound on your phone so that you are not distracted.

Image

Observing nature helps to release endorphins and serotonin, calms the nervous system, reduces stress, and promotes relaxation.

Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity23.02.25, 16:13 • 23732 views

Breathing exercises and muscle relaxation

Conscious breathing calms the nervous system, helps to organize thoughts and process the information received during the day. Muscle relaxation involves alternately tensing and relaxing the muscles of the body, which makes it possible to relieve the accumulated tension of the day. 

Quality rest is a prerequisite for maintaining our health, increasing productivity and life satisfaction. It's important to be able to put down the phone, turn off your thoughts and enjoy life, do something that brings you pleasure, and just give yourself the opportunity to be here and now.

Several psychological disorders have the same cause - research10.02.25, 11:05 • 23913 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

HealthLife hack
tiktokTikTok
instagramInstagram

