10 warning signs of emotional burnout that can't be ignored

Emotional burnout is becoming an increasingly common problem, especially among people who face constant stress at work or in everyday life. The platform of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?" explained what burnout is and where to go with such symptoms, UNN writes.

It is noted that emotional burnout is a syndrome that occurs due to chronic stress in various aspects of a person's life. Emotional burnout is not a medical diagnosis, but it worsens the quality of life and negatively affects physical and mental health.

Sleep problems

If you notice that you are having trouble falling asleep or that your sleep quality has deteriorated, this could be a sign of emotional burnout. For example, you wake up in the middle of the night or earlier than usual. Or you've begun to feel tension in your body that prevents you from fully relaxing during sleep.

Fatigue

Fatigue is not just tiredness that goes away after rest. Fatigue manifests itself in exhaustion that does not go away even after a vacation. If you feel like you don't have enough energy to do things that you didn't have trouble doing before, this could be a sign of fatigue. It is also characterized by a feeling of exhaustion, even if you have not done much work during the day.

Changes in eating behavior

You may notice changes in your eating habits. For example, you may be eating less or skipping meals. Or, on the contrary, you may have started eating more or feel cravings for unhealthy foods. In addition, pay attention to whether you have started eating to calm down and relieve tension. Remember that stress levels can affect your appetite, making you feel excessively hungry or unwilling to eat.

Feeling irritated

Do you notice that you are easily irritated by trivial things that did not previously cause you negative emotions? You may also notice that you have started to have more conflicts with your loved ones or focus more on their shortcomings. You may also feel irritated with yourself.

Panic attacks: what they are and how to control yourself

Detachment

The desire to be alone in case of emotional burnout is different from the desire to be alone, which every person has from time to time. With emotional burnout, a person feels a strong desire to withdraw from their responsibilities, work and household chores, and their loved ones.

Difficulty concentrating

You have started to notice that it is becoming more difficult for you to concentrate on a particular task for long periods of time. Pay attention if you start forgetting things or tasks that you were supposed to do, or if you find it harder to remember new information and feel as if your mind is "foggy." Another sign that may indicate difficulty concentrating is if you find yourself thinking about other things when you should be focusing on the task at hand. You also find it increasingly difficult to concentrate on a conversation with someone, so you find yourself asking for details of the conversation.

Physical symptoms

Remember that the physical signs of emotional burnout can vary from person to person. If you notice a deterioration in your health, contact your family doctor. He or she can help you rule out other possible causes of your symptoms.

Feeling of alienation

Feelings of alienation usually manifest themselves in the fact that it becomes more difficult for you to understand what you are feeling. At the same time, you increasingly feel as if you have difficulty finding your place among other people. You notice that you are becoming emotionally withdrawn, and your level of communication with others decreases.

Increased self-criticism

You are increasingly critical of the outcome of anything you do, and it seems like you are not doing anything well. You have started to notice that you pay more attention to your shortcomings, mistakes, or failures. You also start comparing yourself to others and feel inferior to other people.

Procrastination

If you used to do almost everything on time, but now you're starting to put it off more and more, this could be one of the signs of emotional burnout. Procrastination is usually accompanied by fatigue, loss of interest, and motivation. You begin to feel apathetic about the things that used to bring you pleasure. Or you notice that you used to have energy for routine tasks, but now you've started to ignore them.

"Consult your family doctor. He or she can help rule out diseases that have similar symptoms. If your family doctor has been trained under the WHO mhGAP program, he or she can also provide basic psychological care. If necessary, he or she will refer you to a psychologist, psychotherapist, or psychiatrist," the statement says.

Midlife crisis: how to understand what's happening to you and how to survive it?