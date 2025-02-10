Several psychological disorders have the same cause - research

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40485 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85301 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115739 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98973 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124369 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102419 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113206 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158501 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102768 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 90187 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 61437 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105303 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 96888 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115739 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124369 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158501 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148835 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181021 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 96888 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105303 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136377 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138189 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166173 views
Several psychological disorders have the same cause - research

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23922 views

Researchers have identified 109 genes associated with various mental disorders, including autism and ADHD. Pleiotropic genetic variants affect brain development and may be the key to creating a universal therapy.

Researchers have found that eight different mental disorders may share common genetic mechanisms.

This is reported by Science alert, UNN.

Details  [1

Specifically, researchers have found that eight different disorders share a common genetic basis. The new study focused on some of these common genetic variants to understand their properties. 

The proteins produced by these genes are also closely related to other proteins. Changes in these proteins, in particular, can propagate through the network, potentially causing widespread effects in the brain.

- explains Haejung Won, a geneticist at the University of North Carolina.

Meditation: what it is and how it can improve your physical and mental health15.11.24, 17:35 • 36822 views

In 2019, an international team of researchers identified 109 genes that are linked in various combinations to eight different mental disorders, including autism, ADHD, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, Tourette's syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and anorexia.

This may explain why so many of these conditions manifest similar symptoms or appear together, like the link between autism and ADHD. Up to 70% of people who have one have the other, and they often run in the same families.

Each of these eight conditions also has genetic differences that are unique to each of them, so Vaughan and his team compared the unique genes to those shared by these disorders.

They took almost 18,000 variations of common and unique genes involved in this process and put them into the progenitor cells that will become our neurons to see how they might affect gene expression in these cells during human development.

Midlife crisis: how to understand what's happening to you and how to survive it?24.01.25, 15:41 • 337351 view

  This allowed the researchers to identify 683 genetic variants that affect gene regulation and study them in more detail in developing mouse neurons.

Genetic variants that underlie several seemingly unrelated traits, or in this case, conditions, are called pleiotropic. Pleiotropic variants have been implicated in many more protein-protein interactions than gene variants unique to certain psychological conditions, and they have been active in more types of brain cells.

Pleiotropic variants have also been implicated in regulatory mechanisms that affect several stages of brain development. The ability of these genes to influence cascades and networks of processes, such as gene regulation, may explain why the same variants can contribute to different conditions. 

Regular egg consumption can reduce the risk of death from heart disease09.02.25, 14:41 • 43566 views

“Pleiotropy has traditionally been considered a problem because it makes it difficult to classify mental disorders,” says Vaughn.

“However, if we can understand the genetic basis of pleiotropy, it may enable us to develop treatments that target these common genetic factors, which could then help treat multiple mental disorders with general therapy.

Alina Volianska

HealthTechnologies

