Regular egg consumption can reduce the risk of death from heart disease

For those who consume one to six eggs a week, the risk of death from any cause is more than 20 percent lower, the researchers conclude.

According to a new study, regular egg consumption may be associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease among older adults.

Researchers from Monash University in Australia observed more than 8,700 adults aged 70 and older.

This is what scientists have discovered as a result of long-term observation:

The risk of death from any cause is significantly lower among those who consume one to six eggs per week. In this respect, those who eat eggs only twice a month or less are more likely to be in the group with a 15% higher risk of death.

According to the results published in the journal Nutrients, the risk of death from cardiovascular disease is 29% lower for those who consume eggs more often.

Background

Eggs are a source of protein and essential nutrients such as B vitamins, folate, unsaturated fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins (E, D, A and K), choline and numerous minerals, she added.

However, eating eggs has long been considered dangerous for people with high cholesterol.

Therefore, the team conducted an additional study among people with clinically diagnosed high cholesterol, called dyslipidaemia.

We found that the risk of death from CVD in participants with dyslipidaemia who ate eggs weekly was 27 per cent lower than in those who rarely or never ate eggs,’ the researchers explain.