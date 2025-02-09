Regular egg consumption can reduce the risk of death from heart disease

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Regular egg consumption can reduce the risk of death from heart disease

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43566 views

A study has shown that consuming 1-6 eggs per week reduces the risk of death by 20%. Eating eggs also reduces the likelihood of cardiovascular disease by 29%.

For those who consume one to six eggs a week, the risk of death from any cause is more than 20 percent lower, the researchers conclude.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

According to a new study, regular egg consumption may be associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease among older adults.

Researchers from Monash University in Australia observed more than 8,700 adults aged 70 and older.

How to eat sweets and how to choose them: a nutritionist answers28.01.25, 12:33 • 107610 views

This is what scientists have discovered as a result of long-term observation:

The risk of death from any cause is significantly lower among those who consume one to six eggs per week. In this respect, those who eat eggs only twice a month or less are more likely to be in the group with a 15% higher risk of death.

According to the results published in the journal Nutrients, the risk of death from cardiovascular disease is 29% lower for those who consume eggs more often.

Background

Eggs are a source of protein and essential nutrients such as B vitamins, folate, unsaturated fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins (E, D, A and K), choline and numerous minerals, she added.

However, eating eggs has long been considered dangerous for people with high cholesterol.

Therefore, the team conducted an additional study among people with clinically diagnosed high cholesterol, called dyslipidaemia.

We found that the risk of death from CVD in participants with dyslipidaemia who ate eggs weekly was 27 per cent lower than in those who rarely or never ate eggs,’ the researchers explain.

04.06.23, 07:53 • 1078677 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthLife hack
australiaAustralia

