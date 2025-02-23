Creative abilities are controlled by the frontal area of the right hemisphere. According to researchers, injuries and neurological diseases can unleash a person's creative potential.

Transmits UNN with reference to Mass General Brigham, Jama Network Open and ANSA.

By analysing data from 857 participants in 36 fMRI studies, researchers at Mass General Brigham have identified a brain circuit that influences the development of creativity.

It is a part of the brain controlled by the frontal area of the right hemisphere. Interestingly, its activity can increase or decrease under the influence of brain damage and neurodegenerative diseases, scientists say.

That is, people with brain injuries that affect this circuit may have increased creativity.

Explanation by experts

We wanted to understand which areas of the brain are crucial for human creativity and how this relates to the effects of brain injury - says neurologist Isaiah Kletenik.

Co-author Michael D. Fox, M.D., noted that complex behavior, such as creativity, is not mapped to a specific brain region, but is mapped to specific brain circuits.

In the UK, a teenager was implanted with a brain implant to control epileptic seizures

Julian Kutsche, MSc, the first author of the paper, mentioned that some people with brain diseases demonstrate new creative behaviors that correspond to certain patterns of damage in the creativity circuit.

Free your mind and boost your creativity

The decrease in activity in the right anterior pole may support the idea that creativity involves turning off certain functions.

To be creative, you may have to turn off your inner critic so that you can find new directions and even make mistakes - says Kletenik.

Creativity may require that we stop self-censoring and allow ideas and associations to develop freely.

These findings. may help explain how some neurodegenerative diseases can lead to a decline in creativity, while others can show a paradoxical increase in creativity. They could also potentially point to a new way to stimulate the brain and enhance human creativity - explains neurologist Isaiah Kletenik.

AddendumAddendum

The results of the study were published in the journal Jama Network Open by an international research team led by General Massachusetts Brigham from the United States.

HelpHelp

General Brigham is the largest hospital-based research enterprise in the United States and a nonprofit, integrated healthcare system dedicated to medical research, education and patient care.

Scientists have discovered that memories from early childhood are likely to be stored in the brain for life