Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23868 views

Researchers at Mass General Brigham have identified a brain circuit in the right hemisphere responsible for creativity. Injuries and neurological diseases that affect this area can enhance a person's creativity.

Creative abilities are controlled by the frontal area of the right hemisphere. According to researchers, injuries and neurological diseases can unleash a person's creative potential.

Transmits UNN with reference to Mass General Brigham, Jama Network Open and ANSA.

By analysing data from 857 participants in 36 fMRI studies, researchers at Mass General Brigham have identified a brain circuit that influences the development of creativity.

It is a part of the brain controlled by the frontal area of the right hemisphere. Interestingly, its activity can increase or decrease under the influence of brain damage and neurodegenerative diseases, scientists say.

That is, people with brain injuries that affect this circuit may have increased creativity.

Explanation by experts

We wanted to understand which areas of the brain are crucial for human creativity and how this relates to the effects of brain injury

- says neurologist Isaiah Kletenik.

Co-author Michael D. Fox, M.D., noted that complex behavior, such as creativity, is not mapped to a specific brain region, but is mapped to specific brain circuits.

In the UK, a teenager was implanted with a brain implant to control epileptic seizures25.06.24, 04:53 • 24516 views

Julian Kutsche, MSc, the first author of the paper, mentioned that some people with brain diseases demonstrate new creative behaviors that correspond to certain patterns of damage in the creativity circuit.

Free your mind and boost your creativity

The decrease in activity in the right anterior pole may support the idea that creativity involves turning off certain functions.

To be creative, you may have to turn off your inner critic so that you can find new directions and even make mistakes

- says Kletenik.
Creativity may require that we stop self-censoring and allow ideas and associations to develop freely.

These findings. may help explain how some neurodegenerative diseases can lead to a decline in creativity, while others can show a paradoxical increase in creativity. They could also potentially point to a new way to stimulate the brain and enhance human creativity 

- explains neurologist Isaiah Kletenik.

The results of the study were published in the journal Jama Network Open by an international research team led by General Massachusetts Brigham from the United States.

General Brigham is the largest hospital-based research enterprise in the United States and a nonprofit, integrated healthcare system dedicated to medical research, education and patient care.

Scientists have discovered that memories from early childhood are likely to be stored in the brain for life16.02.25, 20:38 • 119024 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthTechnologies
united-statesUnited States

