There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 18538 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 50616 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 116116 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 55503 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 111725 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 57738 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191632 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 95887 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 157758 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110437 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

The first motorcycle assault company appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is its main task

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3656 views

The first motorcycle assault company in Ukraine was created in the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala". Its task is to quickly break through to enemy positions.

The first motorcycle assault company appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is its main task

The first assault motorcycle company has appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It consists of soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala", writes UNN referring to the unit's page on social networks.

Details

The first assault motorcycle company in the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been formed as part of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala"

- the message says.

It is noted that during combat training, the soldiers spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel and practiced shooting on the move.

As a result, we have a modern "cavalry", whose main task is to quickly break through to enemy positions, carry out assault operations and quickly change the direction of attack

- the military explained.

Addition

A new drone technology has been developed in Ukraine, which should change the course of hostilities. According to Fedorov, this will be a turning point in the technological war.

The SBU conducted a combined special operation, destroying the enemy's "Neva" radar station and warehouses on gas production platforms in the Black Sea. Naval and aerial drones were used in the special operation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Ukraine
