The first motorcycle assault company appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is its main task

The first assault motorcycle company has appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It consists of soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala", writes UNN referring to the unit's page on social networks.

The first assault motorcycle company in the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been formed as part of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala" - the message says.

It is noted that during combat training, the soldiers spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel and practiced shooting on the move.

As a result, we have a modern "cavalry", whose main task is to quickly break through to enemy positions, carry out assault operations and quickly change the direction of attack - the military explained.

A new drone technology has been developed in Ukraine, which should change the course of hostilities. According to Fedorov, this will be a turning point in the technological war.

The SBU conducted a combined special operation, destroying the enemy's "Neva" radar station and warehouses on gas production platforms in the Black Sea. Naval and aerial drones were used in the special operation.