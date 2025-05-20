Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 18527 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 50577 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 116061 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 55473 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 111679 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 57729 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191604 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 95885 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 157752 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110437 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.5m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

May 20, 09:43 AM • 27538 views

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

May 20, 09:58 AM • 22000 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 24583 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 36233 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 65963 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 66878 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 116061 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 111679 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191604 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 162632 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 116823 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 84116 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 80039 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 162945 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 164842 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16118 views

Elon Musk announced plans to significantly reduce political spending after spending approximately $300 million last year to support Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

Elon Musk, who spent about $300 million supporting Donald Trump's presidential campaign and other Republicans last year, said on Tuesday he plans to significantly reduce his political spending in the future, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

"As for political spending, I'm going to do a lot less in the future," Musk said at an economic forum in Qatar. "I think I've done enough."

Musk also said he intends to remain CEO of Tesla for another five years, seeking to allay fears about the balance between his role at the automaker and his involvement in the Trump administration, where he oversaw a massive cost-cutting effort in the federal bureaucracy.

Let's add

If Musk, the world's richest man, sticks to his plan to cut political spending, it could cost Trump and the Republican Party their biggest sponsor.

However, the billionaire has not completely closed the door to spending on politics in the future.

"If I see a reason for political spending in the future, I will," Musk said.

His main political spending group, America PAC, declined to comment.

Last year, Musk directed hundreds of millions of dollars to Republican super PACs, funding battlefield operations and media campaigns that helped amplify Trump's message.

He also spent more than $20 million this spring supporting a conservative candidate in the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, helping to turn it into the most expensive judicial contest in US history. But his money failed to tip the scales as the liberal candidate easily won the election, which was seen as an early referendum on Trump's second term.

Musk's retreat threatens to deprive Republicans not only of a major donor, but also of the infrastructure and the opportunity to get his money. The party may have to rely more on traditional megadonors and step up grassroots fundraising ahead of next year's congressional elections.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Republican Party (United States)
Reuters
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Brent
$65.41
Bitcoin
$106,210.70
S&P 500
$5,942.73
Tesla
$351.01
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,289.64
Ethereum
$2,494.27