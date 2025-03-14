End of heating season in Ukraine: what is the situation in the regions as of March 14

The final stage of the heating season is underway in Ukraine. In a number of regions, particularly in the west and south, central heating has already begun to be turned off due to warming, while in other regions, boiler houses continue to operate as normal. At the same time, critical infrastructure is provided with backup power sources, and utilities are preparing for possible power outages.

The situation in the regions as of March 14 was explained by the Headquarters of United Communities, UNN writes.

Details

Regions are gradually preparing for the end of the heating season. Heating has already been stopped in a number of cities, or the heat supply has been reduced during the daytime. However, boiler houses continue to operate, and communities are doing everything possible to reach the end of the heating season in a stable manner. - the statement reads.

Vinnytsia region

The heating season continues in the region. Utilities are operating normally. All educational, healthcare and social facilities are provided with heat. In addition, 1,287 residential buildings receive heat, 432 of which are equipped with individual heating points.

Volyn region

Residential buildings, schools, hospitals, kindergartens and other consumers are fully provided with heat. In case of power outages, housing and communal services, educational institutions and healthcare facilities have generators.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Currently, 98% of the region's boiler houses are in operation. In the Zelenodolsk community, heat supply has been suspended in 104 residential buildings. In Kryvyi Rih, there is no heat supply in 77 buildings. In addition, several hundred buildings receive heat carrier with a reduced temperature. Currently, work is underway in the city to restore heating, with 29 teams working.

Donetsk region

132 boiler houses are operating in the region. Due to the security situation, the heating season has not started in the Pokrovsk community. In case of prolonged power outages, 233 heat and water supply and sewerage facilities are equipped with generators of various capacities.

Electricity consumption has increased in Ukraine due to the weather

Zhytomyr region

All 926 boiler houses are operating in the region. Power sources are provided to heat and power facilities, healthcare facilities, social facilities and educational institutions. Work is underway to install and launch cogeneration plants.

Transcarpathian region

The heating season is stable. 1,306 boiler houses are operating. All residential buildings and social facilities are fully provided with heat. 902 generators have been installed in educational institutions and 305 in healthcare facilities. Water supply and sewerage facilities have 103 generators.

Zaporizhzhia region

Currently, 192 boiler houses out of 201 are operating in the region. Due to the attack on March 8, there is no heating in one kindergarten, two educational institutions and 2 healthcare facilities. According to the order of the village head, the heating season in one preschool institution and three educational institutions of the Stepnenska community was completed on March 5. Local governments, enterprises and institutions of the region have almost 2,000 generators.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

815 boiler houses are operating in the region, which fully provide consumers with heat. Boiler houses of heat and power enterprises are provided with backup power sources by more than 98%. The main pumping stations of the region also have generators. In the event of a complete blackout, centralized water supply services can be provided in most settlements for 5-7 days. Work is underway to expand the capacity of backup power sources.

Preparation for the new heating season: expert names critical cities

Kyiv region

All kindergartens, schools, hospitals and residential buildings are supplied with heat. There are 1,377 boiler houses in operation. A stock of wood fuel, pellets and coal has been created.

There are 5,984 generators at life-supporting enterprises and social facilities.

Kirovograd oblast

The heating season continues steadily. All 397 boiler houses are in operation. Residential houses, hospitals, pre-school institutions, educational institutions and social protection facilities are fully heated.

Lviv region

Today, 14 March, Lviv plans to resume heat supply to residential buildings due to a significant cold snap. Earlier, on 7 March, the heat supply was stopped due to the increase in air temperature. All consumers in the region are supplied with heat. Social institutions, water supply and sewerage and heat supply companies in the region are provided with generators.

Mykolaiv region

The heating season continues in the region. Heat is received by all consumers. A fleet of generators has been created, which includes 3,178 units. They provide critical infrastructure facilities, public utilities, social facilities, etc. The construction and installation of solar power plants and cogeneration units is ongoing. In 2025, it is planned to introduce 15 units of generating equipment with a total capacity of 19.55 MW.

Odessa Region

Work continues in the region to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks on critical infrastructure. More than 1 thousand residents of the Oblast are still without power supply, and hourly shutdown schedules have been introduced for a number of consumers. At the same time, heat and water supplies are operating in a constant mode.

Poltava region

All consumers are supplied with heat. 340 generators have been installed at the objects of critical infrastructure of heat, water supply and water drainage in the region. Reconnection of boiler houses to separate lines continues. Pumping stations are connected to protected power supply networks.

Rivne Oblast

All residential buildings and infrastructure facilities are heated. Due to the increased air temperature in Rivne, all boiler houses are switched to the minimum operating mode. The heat carrier is supplied only during the dark time of the day. Full cessation of heat supply is not expected yet. Hospitals, schools and other social infrastructure facilities have been equipped with backup power sources. The necessary stock of fuel and fuels and lubricants has been formed.

Sumy region

All boiler houses of the region are in operation. They fully provide consumers with heat. Water supply and sewerage and heating enterprises are provided with 289 generators. Due to enemy attacks more than 11 thousand consumers in 107 frontline settlements remain without light. Work is continuing to restore electricity supply.

Ternopil region

The cities of Ternopil and Chertkov decided to suspend the heating season. Currently, 1,021 boiler houses are operating in the region, which provide heat to social facilities. Residential houses are no longer supplied with centralised heat. More than 1,800 critical infrastructure facilities, educational institutions, budgetary institutions and organisations are provided with autonomous power sources. Solar power plants and cogeneration plants are being introduced.

Kharkiv region

The heating season continues in 48 communities of the region.

In 8 more communities it has not been started due to the security situation. In Kharkiv, due to the increase in air temperature, the heat carrier is supplied only during the dark time of the day.A complete cessation of heat supply is not expected yet.The enterprises of heat supply, water supply and water disposal of the region are provided with 1,284 generators, as well as fuel reserves for 3 days.

Kherson region

The heating season has ended in Kherson region. Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, signed an order ending the heating season for social and cultural facilities and other district heating consumers on 12 March. For residents of houses and apartments equipped with individual heating systems, the heating season will end on 30 April this year.

Khmelnytskyi region

The heating season is ongoing in settlements with district heating. There are 32 cogeneration units installed at heat and power facilities. Due to improved weather conditions, the level of heat supply in Khmelnytskyi has been reduced. However, no decision has yet been made to end the heating season.

Cherkasy region

There are 127 boiler houses in the region that supply heat to more than 142,000 consumers. Heat is also supplied to hospitals, schools and kindergartens that have their own boiler houses. Social sector institutions are equipped with generators to operate in the event of power outages.

Ukraine will need to buy at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas by the next heating season - Kharchenko

Chernivtsi region

There are 662 boiler houses in the region that provide heat to residential buildings and social institutions. Due to thermal modernisation works, heat is not supplied to one lyceum and one kindergarten. Given the increase in air temperature, ChernivtsiTeplocomunenergo will limit heat supply during the day, and resume heating at night.

Chernihiv region

694 boiler houses provide heat to consumers. More than 2.5 thousand generators are available to power the life support, social and communication facilities in case of power outages. Work is underway to install cogeneration units, one of which has already been put into operation.