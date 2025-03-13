Electricity consumption has increased in Ukraine due to the weather
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo reported an increase in electricity consumption due to cloudy weather and inefficiency of solar power plants. It is recommended to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 18:00.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased today amid worsening weather conditions, powerful equipment should be used from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Consumption
"Electricity consumption has increased. The reason is cloudy weather in several regions, which causes lower efficiency of household solar power plants," the statement said.
As indicated, today at 9:30 the level of consumption was 1.9% higher than at this time the previous day. Yesterday, March 12, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 1.9% lower than the maximum on March 11.
Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.
"It is advisable to use powerful electrical appliances today during the day - from 10:00 to 18:00. This is the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants," Ukrenergo emphasized.
And they emphasized that the situation in the energy system may change.
