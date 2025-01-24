Tariffs for heat and electricity will not change in the heating season 2024-2025 - Shmyhal

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100328 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101699 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109667 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112389 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133669 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104176 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136857 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Tariffs for heat and electricity will not change in the heating season 2024-2025 - Shmyhal

Tariffs for heat and electricity will not change in the heating season 2024-2025 - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36845 views

The government will not raise heat and electricity tariffs in the 2024-2025 heating season. UAH 42.3 billion has been allocated for the subsidies and benefits program.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that tariffs for heat and electricity in the 2024-2025 heating season will remain unchanged. He announced this at a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Also, for this heating season, the tariffs for heat and electricity, as we promised, remain unchanged," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the budget for 2025 provides UAH 42.3 billion for the program of subsidies and benefits, which will support all Ukrainians in need.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of economical electricity consumption, especially during peak hours in the morning and evening.

He noted that this significantly helps in the fight against Russian energy terror.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolutionaccording to which consumers using electric heating systems will now pay the full tariff only for those volumes of electricity that exceed the limit of 2 thousand kWh. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

