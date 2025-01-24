Tariffs for heat and electricity will not change in the heating season 2024-2025 - Shmyhal

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that tariffs for heat and electricity in the 2024-2025 heating season will remain unchanged. He announced this at a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Also, for this heating season, the tariffs for heat and electricity, as we promised, remain unchanged," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the budget for 2025 provides UAH 42.3 billion for the program of subsidies and benefits, which will support all Ukrainians in need.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of economical electricity consumption, especially during peak hours in the morning and evening.

He noted that this significantly helps in the fight against Russian energy terror.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolutionaccording to which consumers using electric heating systems will now pay the full tariff only for those volumes of electricity that exceed the limit of 2 thousand kWh.