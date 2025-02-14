Ukraine will need to buy at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas by the next heating season - Kharchenko

Ukraine needs to purchase at least three billion cubic meters of gas, not just one, in preparation for the next heating season. This opinion was expressed by the director of the Center for Energy Studies, Oleksandr Kharchenko, during a briefing on Friday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"The problem is that we traditionally accumulate gas to get through the summer heating season, mostly from our own production. And now we are facing a situation where part of the capacities will be restored, and partly not, and we will definitely not be able to prepare for the next season using our own gas. The deficit is now estimated in different ways. The Ministry of Energy has officially announced the need to purchase one billion cubic meters. I believe this is an absolutely unrealistic figure. At least three, and possibly more," said Kharchenko.

He noted that the situation with the financing of Naftogaz is a matter of concern, as, in his opinion, the company does not have enough money to purchase the necessary gas.

He suggested that the lack of finance could explain why current purchases are made, for example, through Ukrtransgaz, rather than directly through Naftogaz.

Mr. Kharchenko emphasized that gas injection should start in May to ensure the next heating season, as it would be physically impossible to import the necessary volumes in time. At the same time, he expressed concern about the lack of clear signals from the government to address this issue.

Naftogaz Group previously reported that Ukraine's gas production in 2024 increased to 13.9 cubic meters, which is 5.3% more than a year earlier.