Ukraine will need to buy at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas by the next heating season - Kharchenko

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 20446 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 61371 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 85311 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108967 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83626 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119622 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101565 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113133 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116772 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154816 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97794 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 66133 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 35730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97979 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 58864 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108971 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119625 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154819 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145333 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177605 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 58864 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97979 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134731 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136639 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164826 views
Ukraine will need to buy at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas by the next heating season - Kharchenko

Ukraine will need to buy at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas by the next heating season - Kharchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25960 views

The expert said that Ukraine needs to purchase at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas instead of the planned 1 billion. Gas injection should begin in May to ensure a successful heating season.

Ukraine needs to purchase at least three billion cubic meters of gas, not just one, in preparation for the next heating season. This opinion was expressed by the director of the Center for Energy Studies, Oleksandr Kharchenko, during a briefing on Friday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"The problem is that we traditionally accumulate gas to get through the summer heating season, mostly from our own production. And now we are facing a situation where part of the capacities will be restored, and partly not, and we will definitely not be able to prepare for the next season using our own gas. The deficit is now estimated in different ways. The Ministry of Energy has officially announced the need to purchase one billion cubic meters. I believe this is an absolutely unrealistic figure. At least three, and possibly more," said Kharchenko.

He noted that the situation with the financing of Naftogaz is a matter of concern, as, in his opinion, the company does not have enough money to purchase the necessary gas.

He suggested that the lack of finance could explain why current purchases are made, for example, through Ukrtransgaz, rather than directly through Naftogaz.

Mr. Kharchenko emphasized that gas injection should start in May to ensure the next heating season, as it would be physically impossible to import the necessary volumes in time. At the same time, he expressed concern about the lack of clear signals from the government to address this issue.

Recall

Naftogaz Group previously reported that Ukraine's gas production in 2024 increased to 13.9 cubic meters, which is 5.3% more than a year earlier.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
naftogazNaftogaz
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

