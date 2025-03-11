Preparation for the new heating season: expert names critical cities
The energy expert named the cities where the heating situation is most critical due to damaged infrastructure. Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv require immediate preparation for the next heating season.
In Ukraine, it is already necessary to start preparing for the next heating season, especially in cities where the energy infrastructure has suffered significant damage. In particular, this concerns cities such as Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv.
This was reported by the director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, during a briefing, as conveyed by UNN.
A very large part of the issues that need to be addressed to prepare for the next heating season is, first of all, at the city level. And, let's say, Kryvyi Rih is a disaster. I find it very hard to understand what can be done in one season given the state of affairs that currently exists there. That is, it is very bad
Moreover, as Kharchenko explained, Kharkiv and Odesa require very significant efforts in preparation for the next heating season.
There are a huge number of problems with heating and with constant attacks on their distribution networks. All these problems in the two cities have been generated by the war: attacks on their boilers, generation, and distribution networks. It is very painful there, and it is really necessary to focus efforts on restoration and everything related to it
He also added that preparation for the next heating season needs to start now. This is especially true for cities where the situation with energy infrastructure is most critical.
There are no guarantees that it won't be cold next year. Therefore, we need to prepare, we need to prepare intensively, and we need to prepare essentially already. We have not yet officially finished the heating season; it is still ongoing, and we already need to think about how the next one will unfold. And first of all, in those cities I mentioned, this is the primary focus because Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, Kharkiv, and partially Mykolaiv – this is directly painful
