In Kherson, the heating season is gradually coming to an end
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, centralized heating for social facilities and most consumers will be stopped from March 12. Houses with individual heating will continue to receive heat until April 30.
On Wednesday, March 12, the heating season for social and cultural facilities, as well as consumers of thermal energy from centralized heating, will end in Kherson. However, for residents of houses and apartments equipped with individual heating systems, the heating period will end on April 30.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, as reported by UNN.
Details
He signed an order to end the heating season for 2024 - 2025 in the Kherson City Territorial Community. The heating season for social and cultural facilities, as well as consumers of thermal energy from centralized heating, will end on March 12, regardless of organizational and legal forms and ownership forms. This is due to temperature norms.
However, he stated that for residents of houses and apartments equipped with individual heating systems, the heating period will end on April 30 of the current year.
In addition, by April 15, plans for preparing heating supply facilities for operation in the autumn-winter period of 2025 - 2026 must be developed and submitted for approval to the Kherson City Military Administration, taking into account the analysis of this heating season.
Reminder
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that tariffs for heating and electricity in the heating season of 2024-2025 will remain unchanged.