When will heating be turned off in Kyiv? The authorities revealed important factors
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, the decision to end the heating season is postponed due to the forecasted cold weather. Petro Panteleyev explained the specifics of the heating disconnection process in the city and the factors that influence this decision.
At the end of this week and the beginning of the next, a drop in temperature and a possible negative temperature are expected, so the decision regarding the end of the heating season in Kyiv must be made considering these factors. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Panteleev, as reported by UNN with reference to KCSA.
Kyiv has one of the largest heating supply systems in Europe: nearly 3 thousand kilometers of heating networks, hundreds of heating supply sources. The scale of the heat energy complex makes it quite inert in terms of turning heating on or off. These processes usually take approximately up to a week. The city's heating supply enterprises constantly monitor the outdoor temperature and the forecast. As soon as the weather stabilizes, it will give us the opportunity to turn off the heating
In addition, according to Petro Panteleev, the lack of heating will lead to an increase in electricity consumption and its possible deficit due to the extent of damage to the Ukrainian energy system.
Ukraine begins preparations for the next heating season18.02.25, 18:29 • 37264 views
He reminded that the city always focuses on temperature indicators during the start and end of the heating season, trying to use energy resources as rationally as possible, and to ensure that Kyiv residents do not pay extra for heat. For example, the last heating season ended on March 28.
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: when to expect a drop in temperature10.03.25, 15:02 • 21440 views