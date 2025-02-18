Ukraine begins preparations for the next heating season

Ukraine is starting to prepare for the next heating season. The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to coordinate the process of protecting and restoring key critical infrastructure of the gas transportation system together with the military. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

We held a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters. The main topic was the heating season. We start preparing for the next autumn-winter period now - Shmyhal wrote.

He said that they discussed in detail the situation with gas supply and gas production in the context of Russian shelling.

We heard information from the Ministry of Energy and Naftogaz. Special attention was paid to the protection and restoration of key critical infrastructure of the gas transportation system, storage facilities and gas production sites. No details here. The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to coordinate the process with the military - Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that they had heard reports from the Ministry of Energy, state and private companies on Ukrainian gas production and filling storage facilities.