Only shelling leads to the need for temporary restriction of electricity supply - Ministry of Energy

Only shelling leads to the need for temporary restriction of electricity supply - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21290 views

Temporary power outages are caused solely by shelling of energy facilities. The emergency shutdowns imposed in the morning have been canceled and power supply is being restored.

In fact, the Ministry of Energy did not have any predicted applications of blackout schedules before the Russian attack. It is only the ongoing shelling that makes it necessary to temporarily limit the supply of electricity to stabilize it.

This was announced by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports .  

Today, we cover demand where technically possible. In fact, we did not have any predictive applications of charts before the attack. The temperature is predictable, we take it into account. It is only the ongoing shelling that makes it necessary to temporarily limit the supply of electricity to stabilize it and carry out all the necessary repairs and restoration work

- Kolisnyk said.

He commented on the morning emergency power outages.  

The shelling of energy facilities to stabilize certain areas of the power system resulted in the use of emergency shutdown schedules. Power engineers are promptly taking measures to eliminate the consequences of the shelling that led to the need for such actions, so today we see that the actions are quite efficient

- Kolisnyk said.

Addendum

Emergency power outages in some regions have been canceled, and the power supply to de-energized consumers is underway. Electricity consumption has increased due to the cold snap. Bad weather left 9 settlements without electricity in Dnipropetrovs'k region. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

